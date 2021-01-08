As visitors flock to Foothills Park, city plans to restrict access

Concerned about the recent surge of visitors to Foothills Park, Palo Alto leaders are planning to restrict access to the once-exclusive nature preserve by closing the entrance gates during peak times on weekends and holidays on a temporary basis.
The City Council also is preparing to consider additional measures to limit visitation, including charging a parking fee and reducing the number of people that could be at the park at one time from the current limit of 750.
The new access restrictions will kick in on Saturday, Jan. 9, when the city will keep the entrance gate closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the city's Thursday announcement. The 1,400-acre preserve, which has long been restricted to Palo Alto residents and their guests, has reached its 750-person limit several times since the city officially opened it to the general population on Dec. 17.
The busiest time at the park has been between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the weekends, according to the city. This "creates safety concerns and road hazards, and large numbers of visitors have been turned away."
"This temporary measure is to help manage the number of visitors in the park and provide a safe, enjoyable and consistent experience to parkgoers," the city's announcement stated.
According to a report from the Community Services Department, visitation to the park has spiked since the Dec. 17 policy change, with the park reaching its 750-person limit several times each day. On the weekend before Christmas, 4,081 visitors came to the park, a roughly six-fold increase from the prior year, when there were 688 visitors.
The main reason for the change is the council's decision in November to abolish a long-standing ordinance that limited access to Palo Altans and their guests. The council made a move to expand access to Foothills Park in response to a lawsuit from a coalition that includes the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and a group of residents from Palo Alto and other nearby cities.
With the number of visitors rising, staff is pointing to potentially unsafe conditions during peak hours for pedestrians and bicyclists who use the park roads, which are too narrow to safely accommodate them when cars are driving in both directions. The report also notes that the majority of visitors try to park near the entrance area, Boronda Lake, Orchard Glen, the picnic area and Vista Hill. This results in people "parking and walking in inappropriate locations causing damage to natural areas and creating potentially unsafe conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists."
To limit visitation, city staff is proposing lowering the capacity limit from 750 visitors (or about 280 vehicles) to 500 visitors (or about 185 vehicles). Traditionally, the park had a limit of 1,000 visitors at any one time, though the council had agreed to limit it to 750 for the first 90 days after expanding its access policy.
The council will consider this proposal on Jan. 19. It will also decide whether — and how much — to charge visitors who drive to the park. A proposed ordinance calls for a $6 parking fee, in line with other parks in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties that charge for admission. The proposal also includes an option for a $50 annual pass for city residents and $65 for nonresidents.
Comments
Gunn High School
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Great news. The crowds have become unmanageable and caused havoc on neighborhood streets and the park itself, throwing trash around and parking in undesignated spots. The rangers can only do so much and the park likely has a reduced staff. The park is what it is because of its pristine condition. Opening up to large crowds will destroy it.
Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Why cannot the rangers give parking citations?
Is chaos not what many here said was going to happen?
Convert the park to a nature preserve (which it already is, read the documents, for once) and limit to docent/ranger-guided tours. FOR ALL.
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Thank you for further limiting the number of visitors. We were there a couple of times recently and it was hard to believe the change. We had to be careful with impatient drivers speeding away and there were folks having picnics in random areas that were not marked as such.
We talked to 2 women from Sunnyvale who were hiking and they said that the best part of Foothills Preserve is that there is "infinite" parking. They said Rancho San Antonio is closer to them but parking issues don't make it easy for them to use that park. So Rancho has found a practical way to limit visitors.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The paths should be one way. When I was walking with my daughters earlier this week, people passed us going both ways; I had to tell 2 people to put on masks. Children were dangerously near the edge of the lake. Trash (masks) on the side of the road. I saw no deer for the first time in months of going to Foothills Park during the pandemic; the bird population was essentially coots, gadwalls and turkeys. Midweek I had never seen the numbers of cars that were there. It looks more like an urban park than a wildlife refuge. Very sad for me. It was not quietly rustic.
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
So...they open it up to everyone so everyone can have access, and now no one can? Seems like major mismanagement to me :-( 10-3 on weekends is really the only time when my family and I could go (and prob most people can), so this seems like a lose lose situation. I know it's probably taboo to say this, but wasn't it better when it was limited to one city only and we could at least invite visitors from other cities?? Hopefully they will figure this out because closing it seems like it defeats the purpose.
Palo Alto Hills
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
What a cluster-you-know-what this stupid ill-advised and ill-considered policy flip-flop has turned out to be. Dangerous amounts of traffic on a twisty-windy road filled with bicyclists and bad drivers. People WALKING on the wrong side of Page Mill Road. People PARKING on private roads and driveways.
Stupid stupid stupid. And guess what, I haven't seen a single disadvantaged minority among them.
Duveneck/St. Francis
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Palo Alto residents are already paying for the park out of our taxes, which should also cover our entrance fee. Only non-residents (who aren't already paying for the park) should be charged an entrance fee.
Charleston Meadows
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Entrance Fee:
That would be logical but is explicitly prohibited in the "settlement" of the lawsuit. The CC has sold us out right then and there.
hcc2009: although the situation is a little more complex than that, I agree with your major point. It is utterly stupid. And destructive.
Evergreen Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
This is really welcome news! The overcrowding during the holiday period was out of control. The park needs money for maintenance, and the annual fee seems like a good idea. I recommend that one-way trails be clearly marked with even larger signs and that people not familiar with the park be given current trail maps that show which way you can hike on the trails. Newcomers seemed confused about the trail system. I would also like a large sign at the park entrance, stating NO BIKES ON TRAILS. I was almost run off the Chamise Trail once. This is such a dangerous situation on a trail that is often only about 2-3 feet wide. I hope they also post signs saying DON'T CHASE WILDLIFE at the entrance station. I have seen people running after the turkeys and harassing them. Let's hope that these changes help to preserve our precious nature preserve!
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I really like the idea of decreasing the visitor limit from 750 to 500, a much more reasonable limit. Since parents may have a hard time getting their kids to the park before 10 AM, maybe the park's entrance gate can be closed from 11 AM to 3 (or maybe 11 AM to 2?). This is just an idea. I'm pretty sure that changes are temporary now and may be tweaked in the future.
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I have greatly enjoyed the extreme privilege of being able to enjoy this park in almost solitude over the past 20 years. I miss that solitude but I recognize it as having been a privilege and not a right. It is fair to now manage this park to serve the entire Bay Area community as best we can. This means adding staff, possibly expanding parking, maybe adding restrooms and maybe even widening roads. It would seem fair to pay for these additions with a parking fee. If the previous maximum limit was 1000, then perhaps we should be building out resources so that the 1000 limit can be maintained. Obviously having 1000 people once a year is very different than having 1000 people every Saturday, Sunday and holiday, but we should try to accomodate those who wish to use the park.
Another unfortunate side effect of opening the park is the danger posed to cyclists on Page Mill by significantly heavier traffic including many who are not acclimated to narrow, winding roads with lots of bicycles. This issue needs a lot more thought, though personally I would not cycle on those roads as they have always been dangerous. One possibility might be to create parking for cyclists to drive to the park and start their ride uphill from there so as to avoid the heavy traffic down the hill.
We need to work together as a community to make this new reality work for all as best we can.
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I am so glad FINALLY steps are being taken to prevent the continued destruction of Foothills Preserve. Council-members Filseth and DuBois, in their Weekly Opinion piece, seemed to assure residents that the number of people allowed into the Preserve was under City control; so let's have some control!
While an increase from 688 visitors to 4,081 is a 6-fold increase (as the article above states) the damage inflected on this fragile land was geometric. I hope he CC reduces visitor limits to the actual per-settlement numbers/day.. 420????? 370?????
Limiting parking is an excellent idea...it has always been limited. But now it needs to be enforced. And please keep track of all the costs so they can be shared by all "visitors". And please keep sending your photos, videos, emails and social media posts about what is going on at Foothills Preserve to the City Council and City Manager. They help keep the City and the public informed; also establish the background for future decisions.
Thank you.
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
We in the US decry the devastation of the forests in the Amazon, Indonesia and elsewhere. We humans are literally destroying viable habitats for species other than ourselves. This is shameful and could contribute to the end of life on our planet.
Let's stop only thinking about ourselves and preserve safe, intact habitats for the other creatures that share our planet. A good local start would be to make Foothills a safe place for wildlife and greatly restrict human access. Would I miss access to the park? Yes. But I will miss the planet more if it comes to that.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
It was chaos when I rode up. I was on a bike and with people hunting for parking, it was like navigating University. Cars were parking everywhere which was causing particular damage because the ground was wet and soft. The trails too were muddy, with many tramping off trail. There aren’t many trash receptacles, and I did see trash left on the ground.
Parks should be for everyone. But this park is not set up for intensive use, and I just don’t think it can or should be. It should have been converted to lower impact open space years ago, open to all, but with more environmental protections.
I just wish Palo Alto had dealt with this before it’s hand was forced. It’s probably too late, but what I saw benefits no one, including the plaintiffs.
Downtown North
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
I've been complaining a LOT about the opening, and criticizing those responsible. But I can also give credit where credit is due, and these new limits are the responsible, humane thing to do, driven by facts and reality instead of ideology. In this time of chaos, it's good to see the city doing the right thing.
I'll be running in through Arastradero on Sat, and look forward to a little peace and quiet.