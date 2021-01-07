PUBLIC AGENDA: City Council considers VTA board seat nomination; selection of commission leaders

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 11.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is scheduled to approve the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2020 and budget amendments; discuss Plan Bay Area 2050 and the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process; and consider approving the nomination of Pat Burt and Alison Cormack for a seat on the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority board of directors. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission is scheduled to elect its chair and vice chair and discuss alternatives for the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 931 5047 1146.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION The commission is scheduled to elect its chair and vice chair and approve a letter responding to recent incidents of hate in Palo Alto. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.