Virtual program dives into king tides

King tides have returned to the Palo Alto Baylands and the Environmental Volunteers are hosting an online program to explore what king tides are and what makes them special. The program takes place Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.

King tides are higher-than-normal tides, which occur only on a few days in the winter. They can rise as much as 2 feet higher than an average tide and cause minor flooding in the Baylands area. King tides may also draw rare birds to the Baylands.

The Environmental Volunteers' program, designed for all ages, is interactive and is being held before a king tide is expected to take place, so that attendees can have the option to visit the Baylands on their own and see the king tides and all that they bring for themselves.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com.