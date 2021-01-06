As rioters storm the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's safe

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo was among hundreds of legislators who fled the House floor on Wednesday as thousands of rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building.

Eshoo's whereabouts are not being revealed for safety reasons, the congresswoman's spokesperson Katy Nystrom said from Washington, D.C., but she and her staff are safe. As of Wednesday afternoon, Eshoo was monitoring the event and working to decide on next steps.

"My staff and I are safe. Praying for an end to this violence," Eshoo said in a tweet.

Protesters against the election of Joe Biden as president entered the Capitol on Wednesday morning as both houses of Congress met to certify the Electoral College votes, according to multiple media reports. Trump had spoken to his followers earlier in the day at a rally and told them to march to the Capitol to protest the election results, which he has claimed against all evidence was fraudulent.

The National Guard has been ordered to assemble and help restore order, according to news reports.