News

As rioters storm the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's safe

Thousands of Trump supporters have reportedly taken over the building

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 6, 2021, 1:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, speaks at a town hall in Mountain View on July 22, 2019. The congresswoman said she and her staff are safe as protesters have reportedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo by Sadie Stinson.

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo was among hundreds of legislators who fled the House floor on Wednesday as thousands of rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building.

Eshoo's whereabouts are not being revealed for safety reasons, the congresswoman's spokesperson Katy Nystrom said from Washington, D.C., but she and her staff are safe. As of Wednesday afternoon, Eshoo was monitoring the event and working to decide on next steps.

"My staff and I are safe. Praying for an end to this violence," Eshoo said in a tweet.

Protesters against the election of Joe Biden as president entered the Capitol on Wednesday morning as both houses of Congress met to certify the Electoral College votes, according to multiple media reports. Trump had spoken to his followers earlier in the day at a rally and told them to march to the Capitol to protest the election results, which he has claimed against all evidence was fraudulent.

The National Guard has been ordered to assemble and help restore order, according to news reports.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

As rioters storm the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's safe

Thousands of Trump supporters have reportedly taken over the building

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 6, 2021, 1:00 pm

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo was among hundreds of legislators who fled the House floor on Wednesday as thousands of rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building.

Eshoo's whereabouts are not being revealed for safety reasons, the congresswoman's spokesperson Katy Nystrom said from Washington, D.C., but she and her staff are safe. As of Wednesday afternoon, Eshoo was monitoring the event and working to decide on next steps.

"My staff and I are safe. Praying for an end to this violence," Eshoo said in a tweet.

Protesters against the election of Joe Biden as president entered the Capitol on Wednesday morning as both houses of Congress met to certify the Electoral College votes, according to multiple media reports. Trump had spoken to his followers earlier in the day at a rally and told them to march to the Capitol to protest the election results, which he has claimed against all evidence was fraudulent.

The National Guard has been ordered to assemble and help restore order, according to news reports.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.