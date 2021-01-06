As Palo Alto police switch to encrypted radio, newsroom scanners go silent

In an email to local media, the Palo Alto Police Department said that it is taking the latter approach. The Tuesday announcement cited the new requirement from the Department of Justice and stated that the city "will be moving its law enforcement radio communications to encrypted frequencies to comply with these standards."

The state order allows cities to meet the requirement in one of two ways. An agency can establish policies that restrict the dissemination of personal identifiable information while still transmitting some information through an open frequency. Or it can take a more restrictive approach and encrypt all of its communications, effectively ending a decadeslong journalistic practice of responding to breaking news based on information picked up from a police scanner.

Under this requirement, police agencies are required to protect personal identifying information from being broadcast on an open radio frequency. This includes such information as an individual's name, driver's license number, Social Security number and passport number. They are also required to restrict the release of "criminal justice information," including an individual's criminal history, through an open channel.

The policy change, which was adopted with no forewarning and without any direction from the City Council, is intended to bring the city into compliance with a requirement that the California Department of Justice enacted last October, according to the city.

Numerous cities in Southern California, including Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Pasadena, have long encrypted the radio systems in their respective police departments. In most cases, they have chosen to do so for a tactical purpose: to keep criminals from using scanners to monitor police activity, according to various media reports.

With the policy change, Palo Alto is joining a growing list of cities inside and outside the state to switch to encrypted radio communications for reasons having to do with privacy, tactics or both. According to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, a nonprofit that provides legal resources for journalists, the list of cities and counties that has recently made such a switch to encrypted communication includes Denver, Colorado; Racine, Wisconsin; Sioux City, Iowa; Lancaster County, Pennsylvania; and Baltimore, Maryland.

The directive from the Department of Justice does not set a deadline for police departments to enact the new encryption policy. It does, however, require them to submit an implementation plan for meeting the new policy by Dec. 31, 2020.

"All law enforcement agencies in the state are being required to provide such privacy protections and will be moving in that direction if they have not already done so," the announcement states.

The announcement acknowledges that members of the media often monitor police radio communications and that the changes will impact their ability to do it moving forward.

"The inability for the public, including the news media, to access real time information about police activities in the city's neighborhoods is a major step backwards in both police transparency and public safety," Dong said. "Access to police dispatches is essential given the lack of any reliable method of obtaining information quickly from the police. It's our hope that the city will choose methods of communication that balance public disclosure with the need to transmit certain information privately."

Police Chief Robert Jonsen did not respond to questions about the new policy on Tuesday. Jocelyn Dong, editor of Palo Alto Weekly and Palo Alto Online, criticized the policy for curbing the public's access to police information.

In Palo Alto, the Police Department's announcement did not specify why it has chosen the more dramatic option of fully encrypting all communications rather than creating protocols for protecting only personally identifiable information and criminal justice.

However, the Star also reported that Livingstone hoped the switch would be temporary and that an arrangement providing more public access could be found.

The Simi Valley Police Department became the first agency in Ventura County to fully encrypt all of its radio communications last November, according to a report in the Ventura County Star. Police Chief David Livingstone told the Star that the department chose to switch to full encryption because it was quicker and easier to do that than to create a system in which only sensitive information is transmitted to an encrypted channel. He also cited incidents in which criminals used open police feeds to plan criminal activity, according to the paper.

Legislators have made efforts to give the news media access to police broadcasts through decryption licenses, but those efforts have not been successful. In Colorado and California, bills were proposed, including California's AB1555 . Introduced by Assemblymember Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, in 2019, it would have allowed media to listen upon request.

As Palo Alto police switch to encrypted radio, newsroom scanners go silent

City says policy is intended to bring it into compliance with new state requirement