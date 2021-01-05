Famous puppets to bring cheer to library (virtually, of course)

There can be a gloomy, let-down feeling after the holidays (for kids and adults alike) and that may be especially true this year. A virtual visit from some tap-dancing bullfrogs, Mama and Papa Goat and dozens of other charming puppets from the long-running Bob Baker Marionette Theater, then, may be just the cure for the January blahs. The Menlo Park Library is hosting the prestigious Los Angeles puppetry company for an online performance of "Day on the Farm" on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m.

"The company was founded in 1963, and nearly all of the puppeteers we’ve hosted have mentioned them — but it’s their first time performing for Menlo Park Library, thanks to our new virtual platform," Library Senior Program Assistant John Weaver told this news organization.

More information is available at menlopark.org.