Police: Man exposes himself to girl during her bike ride

A girl riding her bicycle found herself faced with a man who exposed himself from a car on Sunday afternoon in Palo Alto's Palo Verde neighborhood, police said.

The indecent exposure incident in the 800 block of Driftwood Drive was reported to police dispatch shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, police said in a press release on Monday. The street is a block away from Ramos Park and near the intersection of East Meadow Drive and Ross Road.

Police learned that a 12-year-old girl was on her bicycle sometime between 3-4 p.m. when she stopped as soon as a driver pulled up next to her and asked for directions. The girl looked inside the car where she discovered the man had his genitals exposed and was touching himself, according to police. Once the man opened the door and appeared to exit the vehicle, she rode away.

He briefly followed her from behind the wheel, then left the area when a family walked by, police said.

The girl went back to her home and told her parent, who then alerted authorities, according to the press release.