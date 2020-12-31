VTA general manager asks Newsom to prioritize transit workers for vaccination

An appeal to prioritize public transit workers for COVID-19 vaccinations was made Wednesday by Valley Transportation Authority General Manager and CEO Nuria Fernandez in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Transit workers are a lifeline serving other essential workers, the elderly and those with disabilities at a critical time, Fernandez said, adding that "surveys show passengers are overwhelmingly low-income earners and people of color, many who are essential workers themselves."

She noted that VTA makes 33,000 trips a day.

"Given the clear societal, economic and equity benefits of the services public transit workers provide, we believe it would be a significant mistake for the state to fail to include public transit workers in Phase 1B of the state's vaccine distribution plan," Fernandez writes.

Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan is now in effect and includes health care workers and employees and residents of long-term care facilities, starting with nursing homes, according to the plan. Phase 1B is set to vaccinate front-line essential workers and people over 75, but there is still some debate over which categories of essential workers should be first in line for the vaccine.