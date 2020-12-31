Test your knowledge of Palo Alto happenings in 2020 with our news quiz

The past year has taken us all down a rollercoaster with all sorts of twists and turns that will go down in the history books. The trajectory of the COVID-19 disease and impacts of the pandemic, plus outrage over racial injustice and devastating wildfires, kept Palo Alto residents on their toes.

As the book nearly closes on the year, how closely were you paying attention to local news? Find out with our quiz (and please, no cheating!):