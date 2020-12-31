News

Test your knowledge of Palo Alto happenings in 2020 with our news quiz

Challenge your brain with 10 questions

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 31, 2020, 8:34 am 0

In 2020, locals found themselves scouring stores for certain items such as toilet paper and saw businesses adapt to public health orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. File and courtesy photos.

The past year has taken us all down a rollercoaster with all sorts of twists and turns that will go down in the history books. The trajectory of the COVID-19 disease and impacts of the pandemic, plus outrage over racial injustice and devastating wildfires, kept Palo Alto residents on their toes.

As the book nearly closes on the year, how closely were you paying attention to local news? Find out with our quiz (and please, no cheating!):

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Test your knowledge of Palo Alto happenings in 2020 with our news quiz

Challenge your brain with 10 questions

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 31, 2020, 8:34 am

The past year has taken us all down a rollercoaster with all sorts of twists and turns that will go down in the history books. The trajectory of the COVID-19 disease and impacts of the pandemic, plus outrage over racial injustice and devastating wildfires, kept Palo Alto residents on their toes.

As the book nearly closes on the year, how closely were you paying attention to local news? Find out with our quiz (and please, no cheating!):

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.