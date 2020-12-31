Nearly 100K COVID-19 vaccines received by Santa Clara County, second doses to begin next week

"We are moving quickly toward getting everyone in the hospital sector vaccinated and we will then move on to additional tiers within that first phase," he said Thursday at a briefing on the pandemic.

The county is in the process of vaccinating roughly 140,000 health care workers in accordance with state and federal guidance for the vaccine's rollout, according to Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer.

The county has received 40,605 doses of the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its biotechnology partner BioNTech as well as 54,200 doses of the vaccine developed by the biotech company Moderna.

Santa Clara County's health care providers have received nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses and several thousand health care workers and first responders have already been vaccinated, county officials said Thursday.

The rate of vaccination is also not yet high enough to curb the virus' spread in the county, according to Dr. Ahmed Kamal, the county's COVID-19 director of health care preparedness.

"We are working with the community to get providers all vaccinated so that they can then," vaccinate people when it is their turn, he said. "So we want people to still be patient."

Fenstersheib said the pace at which the county is able to administer both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will vary depending on how quickly the county receives more doses.

Vaccinations began in the county Dec. 17 with roughly 200 staff members at skilled nursing facilities. Second doses of the vaccine will be administered starting next week, according to Fenstersheib.

"By staying home, you are giving your loved ones and health care workers a fighting chance," Randazzo said. "By staying home, you will save lives."

"This is one celebration you will miss for a lifetime of experiences yet to come," said Dr. Marco Randazzo, an emergency department physician at O'Connor Hospital and Saint Louise Regional Hospital.

County officials encouraged residents to forego standard celebrations for New Year's Eve in an effort to reduce the virus' spread, warning that a bump in cases tied to year-end parties and other gatherings could overwhelm the county's already teetering hospital system.

"What we are seeing now is not normal," Kamal said. "It is an order of magnitude more than we saw just two months ago. We are clearly not out of the woods."

On Oct. 30, he said, the county's rate of new cases per day per 100,000 people was as low as 4.5. As of Thursday, it's higher than 50.

Nearly 100K COVID-19 vaccines received by Santa Clara County, second doses to begin next week