College Terrace Centre sold to new investor

College Terrace Centre, home to a new grocery store that opened Tuesday, Real Produce International Market, was sold to an unnamed "global investment company," according to a Wednesday press release from property owners Blox Ventures LLC and Angelo Gordon.

While the price tag of the sale was not disclosed, a report by the Silicon Valley Business Journal estimated that the property was purchased at more than $100 million.

Investment firms Blox Ventures and Angelo Gordon purchased the property for $78.5 million in June 2018, a year after construction was completed. Its previous owner was Greystone Property Development.

"The property was ripe for repositioning through re-tenanting with a solid anchor and bringing back a grocer — something the community both needed and wanted," Jason Oberman, CEO of Blox Ventures, said of the purchase at the time in an email. "When we identified the property, we recognized the assets of corner sitting, transportation access and proximity to both educational facilities and Silicon Valley businesses. Cosmetically, it had been neglected so we wanted to make a positive impact for the neighborhood aesthetic, as well."

With a new grocer now at the center, Oberman said his firm "felt it was time to dispose of the property in order to focus on (its) next project."