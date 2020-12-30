News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Election of new mayor, vice mayor; projected impacts of electrification

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 30, 2020, 3:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council will hold a swearing-in ceremony for four members: Pat Burt, Lydia Kou, Greer Stone and Greg Tanaka. The council will also elect a mayor and vice mayor and pass resolutions of appreciation for outgoing council members Adrian Fine and Liz Kniss. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE ... The commission plans to discuss the projected impacts of electrification on gas rates and discuss the lifecycle emissions for gasoline, natural gas and electricity consumed in Palo Alto. The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Jan. 6. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet virtually at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 990 0735 9509.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Election of new mayor, vice mayor; projected impacts of electrification

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 30, 2020, 3:01 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council will hold a swearing-in ceremony for four members: Pat Burt, Lydia Kou, Greer Stone and Greg Tanaka. The council will also elect a mayor and vice mayor and pass resolutions of appreciation for outgoing council members Adrian Fine and Liz Kniss. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE ... The commission plans to discuss the projected impacts of electrification on gas rates and discuss the lifecycle emissions for gasoline, natural gas and electricity consumed in Palo Alto. The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Jan. 6. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet virtually at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 990 0735 9509.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.