PUBLIC AGENDA: Election of new mayor, vice mayor; projected impacts of electrification

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Jan. 4.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council will hold a swearing-in ceremony for four members: Pat Burt, Lydia Kou, Greer Stone and Greg Tanaka. The council will also elect a mayor and vice mayor and pass resolutions of appreciation for outgoing council members Adrian Fine and Liz Kniss. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE ... The commission plans to discuss the projected impacts of electrification on gas rates and discuss the lifecycle emissions for gasoline, natural gas and electricity consumed in Palo Alto. The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Jan. 6. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet virtually at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 990 0735 9509.