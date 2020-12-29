Midnight madness: Online celebration bids farewell to a strange year

To welcome 2021 and, let's face it, say good riddance to 2020, something more may be needed than the usual countdown to midnight and champagne toast.

With its "Light at the End" party, Dragon Productions Theatre Company is offering a virtual New Year's celebration that hails the arrival of 2021 and sends off 2020 not once, but four different times: One goodbye to 2020 for each North American time zone. The event takes place Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to Jan. 1, 12:30 a.m.

The "stage" area of the party will host a variety of music and fun, including circus acrobatics by the 7 Sins; and musical performances by Karla and Khoi from The Corner Laughers (when she's not performing, Karla Kane is also an arts and entertainment editor for this news organization); Dana Soliman and Darica Louie. The stage will also feature musical satire by David Doyle Entertainment; an end of year review with — quite appropriately — the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse, presented by Mike Fatum and of course, multiple New Year's toasts led by emcee Janus the two-faced. Guests can also take part in a pandemic fashion contest and a cocktail tutorial from Sobre Mesa.

Entertainments taking place in other spaces include a 32-bit 2D tour of the Dragon Theatre; a virtual shop; private poetry readings; fortune telling and a venture into a pixel art labyrinth, plus video highlights from Dragon Productions' projects this year.

Tickets are $25 general admission. For more information, visit dragon.vbotickets.com.