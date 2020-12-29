Anonymous donor gives $250K to Holiday Fund

The Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund has received a $250,000 gift from an anonymous donor, setting a new record for the annual grant program that benefits needy families, children and individuals on the Midpeninsula.

"This gift, along with hundreds of other donations large and small, reflect the community's desire to help the people among us in the greatest need during an extraordinary time," Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson said this week.

The Holiday Fund is a 28-year-old tradition dedicated to aiding local nonprofits in their goals to serve the community. Since its inception, the program has raised more than $7.6 million.

This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages through family incomes, businesses and nonprofit's budgets, the Weekly set a fundraising goal of $400,000 for this year's fund. The program is a partnership with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which manages and distributes the grants. Every dollar donated is given to local nonprofits without the impact of overhead costs and other expenses.

Following another recent $100,000 anonymous donation from a Palo Alto family that has contributed to the fund each year since 2011, this second large donation to the Weekly's Holiday Fund will help exceed the 2020 fundraising goal, according to Johnson.