PG&E likely to file eminent domain against Palo Alto Unified for easement at Cubberley

The school district has held fast in its stance against granting PG&E's request, worried about the potential disruption the easements and construction would bring in both the short and long term. Some classrooms at Cubberley are now being used by special education students and teachers and the district is moving more offices there, Austin said. The school district owns the majority of the 35-acre south Palo Alto center but leases some space to the city of Palo Alto, and both bodies have long been engaged in talks for redeveloping the site.

"This letter is a final attempt to reach a fair and amicable agreement with you to purchase the necessary property rights. To ensure the safety and reliability of its gas service, whoever, PG&E may have to take formal steps to achieve this goal," Tina Kim-Davila, a senior right of way agent for PG&E, wrote to the district on Oct. 15. This letter represented the agency's final offer, she wrote.

Superintendent Don Austin said the district responded that they would prefer PG&E look at other properties as options for the easement and didn't hear back from the agency again until October, when PG&E threatened eminent domain should they fail to reach an agreement by Nov. 15.

PG&E first contacted the district in August with a written offer: $154,000 in exchange for building a 1,680-square-foot underground easement, an 18,000-square-foot testing easement and a temporary 6,000-square-foot construction easement to upgrade the natural gas pipeline at 4000 Middlefield Road , according to a letter provided to the Weekly under a Public Records Act request.

After stalled talks over the last several months, the Palo Alto school district is facing the likelihood of Pacific Gas & Electric filing an eminent domain action to acquire an easement for a gas pipeline at Cubberley Community Center.

"The safety of our customers and communities we serve is our most important responsibility. PG&E is in discussions with the Palo Alto Unified School District regarding acquiring an easement to help ensure continued access to existing PG&E underground facilities adjacent to Cubberley Community Center on Middlefield Road. These conversations are ongoing and we look forward to continuing to work with the school district as a longtime partner," PG&E said in a statement.

Both Austin and Dharap said they expect an eminent domain action is imminent, though PG&E would not say whether or when it intends to take that legal action.

"A nearly half-acre easement with underground machinery has the potential to severely impact that use, especially if it's there in perpetuity," Dharap said. "We've got uses for that site now; we've got uses for that site in the near future; and the community is using that site both academically and nonacademically."

The school board discussed PG&E's potential legal action in closed session on Dec. 15. President Shounak Dharap said the board's direction to staff has been to minimize the amount of time PG&E is at the site and to "protect Cubberley for future use."

"The reality is PG&E sees it as a parking lot and I believe the school district and the city and the citizens of our city see what we're hoping it becomes at one point in time, and those are very, very different things," Austin said.

PG&E likely to file eminent domain against Palo Alto Unified for easement at Cubberley

School district wants to 'protect Cubberley for future use'