'A Year with the Urban Gray Fox' kicks off 2021 at First Friday talk

It's customary for some to ring in the new year with a smooch at midnight, but how about celebrating the first day of 2021 with a "fox kiss?" Learn about this charming animal behavior ​and many other intriguing facts about gray foxes when Bill Leikam, known as the "Fox Guy," speaks at Woodside Arts & Culture​'s January First Friday talk.

Leikam shares his presentation "A Year with the Urban Gray Fox" in 2021's inaugural First Friday talk, which takes place online Jan. 1, 7 p.m.

Gray foxes can be found across a wide swath of North and Central America and the northernmost region of South America. Leikam has extensively studied the gray foxes that live in the south San Francisco Bay marshlands, observing their behavior, photographing and recording them through a collection of trail cameras.

His presentation will include an introduction to these amazingly adaptable critters and many tales from two fox families that he's been following, from how the family hierarchy develops to how the pups wrestle and play with each other — and what valuable survival lessons their parents teach them.

Spaces are limited for this online talk and registration is required. For more information or to register, visit woodsideartandculture.org.