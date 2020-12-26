News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site set to launch Tuesday

City partners with Curative for free service at Mitchell Park Library parking lot

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 26, 2020, 12:42 pm
People self-administer COVID-19 tests at Curative kiosks in Menlo Park on Dec. 15. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

Palo Altans will soon have another, more convenient option for COVID-19 testing. The city plans to provide free tests at a pop-up each Tuesday starting Dec. 29 and on every other Wednesday starting Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city announced this week.

The pop-up testing will take place at the Mitchell Park Library parking lot. The testing supplements the existing bimonthly, appointment-only tests, which are currently offered at Mitchell Park Community Center in a partnership with Santa Clara County.

The weekly pop-up testing will be offered by Curative, a local COVID-19 testing company that currently serves Menlo Park and East Palo Alto. The pop-up site is a blue kiosk where people can self-administer the test by using an oral swab. Participants cough deeply three or four times, swab various areas inside their mouths and put the swab in a vial that is deposited in a biohazard bag. They return the bag to an on-site Curative worker, according to the company's website.

The test takes about 20 seconds to perform and is painless. The results usually come back in 24 to 48 hours, but due to high demand might take as long as 72 hours, the company noted this week. The test has a 90% accuracy rate, according to Curative.

The tests are offered to insured and uninsured people. Anyone with insurance is asked to bring their information to the testing site. Registration for each testing pop-up date begins four days prior. Sign-ups for an appointment can be accessed here. Immigrants will not be required to show proof of documentation status and the information won't be reported, city officials said.

The city will also continue to offer free COVID-19 testing through Santa Clara County. New Palo Alto dates in 2021 and other testing options within the county can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/testing.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

Comments

Lee Forrest
Registered user
Crescent Park
6 hours ago
Lee Forrest, Crescent Park
Registered user
6 hours ago
12 people like this

>"...swab various areas inside their mouths and put the swab in a vial that is deposited in a biohazard bag."

> "The tests are offered to insured and uninsured people. Anyone with insurance is asked to bring their information to the testing site."

>"...and the information won't be reported."

^ Oral swab testing procedures along with the ID databasing of test results might raise personal privacy issues for some...from the standpoint of possible & potential DNA cataloging and/or collection.

That said...readily available home testing kits are probably the best route in the long run.


