PUBLIC AGENDA: No City Council meetings this week

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 25, 2020, 7:06 am A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 28. CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.
