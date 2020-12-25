A surreal year: Photos capture historic events that shaped 2020

The past 12 months have been unlike any other. As Palo Alto Weekly visual journalists captured this historic, life-changing year that included weeks of civil protests, unprecedented fires and a pandemic that transformed everyday life, their images reflect a range of unfamiliar and sometimes surreal — moments that shaped 2020.
When viewed together, these images reveal just how much life has changed over the past 12 months. Photos predating Santa Clara County's first stay-at-home health order in mid-March feel like they were taken during another era. Those moments captured before the mask mandate are otherworldly, especially considering everything we know about the spread of the coronavirus now. And the images of orange skies covered in wildfire smoke above Palo Alto are apocalyptic.
But there are also images that show hundreds of people peacefully protesting in the streets against social injustice and listening to Black community members share how they've experienced racism.
Quan Sims, a Palo Alto Unified Extended School Year high school teacher, explains an assignment at Greene Middle School on July 9; Signs behind Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy kindergartener Clara remind people to maintain social distance and wear a mask at the Boys and Girls Club in East Palo Alto on Sept. 16. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Instructional aide Timothy Yung works with a postsecondary student in Palo Alto Unified's Futures program at Cubberley Community Center on Sept. 11. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Howard Kushlan wears gloves while grocery shopping at Piazza's Fine Foods in Palo Alto on April 1; Andy Kerr, co-owner of Alice's Restaurant, hands California Highway Patrol Officer Adrian Baez a meal while he patrols state Highway 1 outside of Pescadero on Aug. 25. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
A customer walks by empty shelves of bath tissues at a Target store in Mountain View on March 14; Second Harvest of Silicon Valley volunteers load cars with boxes of food at the Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center in Mountain View. on June 16. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Taverna executive sous chef Kevin Nordloff puts roasted chicken in to-go containers in Palo Alto on March 17, two days after in-person dining was halted. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
A comparison of smoke from wildfires outside Santa Clara County as seen from Page Mill Road and Foothill Expressway in Palo Alto on Aug. 18 and 19. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Parker Bates cleans a booth after a voter has used it at the Palo Alto Art Center in Palo Alto on Nov. 3; A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority worker cleans the driver's space on a bus at the Mountain View train station on March 18. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Nurse Laura Zimmerman receives her first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System in Palo Alto on Dec. 16. Photo by Federica Armstrong.
Maddie Ta, 17, receives a nasal swab test at a COVID-19 testing site at the Palo Alto City Hall lobby on June 16. Photo by Lloyd Lee; Demonstrators march in protest of police brutality against Black people in East Palo Alto on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Under an orange and smoky sky, lights wrapped around trees illuminate University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Protesters kneel in front of City Hall in Palo Alto during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanachere.
Thanks for the wonderful pictures in this article.