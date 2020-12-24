Eleven residents displaced after East Palo Alto fire

Eleven East Palo Alto residents, including four children, were displaced Thursday morning after a fire damaged their Oakwood Avenue home.

None of the occupants were injured in the fire, which began on the first floor of the two-story residential building, according to a news release from Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. A neighbor saw smoke coming from the building at about 9:59 a.m. and called 911 before going to warn the residents, Schapelhouman said in the news release.

One of the adult residents reportedly tried to enter the room where there was smoke with a garden hose. When the air entered the room, the entire room erupted in flames, forcing him out of the building, Schapelhouman said.

Fire crews responded at 10:06 a.m. and deployed a hose line to directly attack the fire. They were able to control the blaze by 10:36 a.m., according to Schapelhouman.

The cause of the fire is believed to be related to outdoor cooking. Schapelhouman noted that this is the second fire that the district has responded to in two days that was caused by outdoor cooking. On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire at Camper Restaurant in Menlo Park, where an employee brought a cardboard box with outdoor cooker ash indoors, where it burst into flames and caused about $5,000 in damage to the restaurant's entryway.