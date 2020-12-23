Need holiday laughs? Oshman Family JCC offers access to 'Christmas Eve for the Jews'

Looking for some laughs on Dec. 24? Comedian Joel Chasnoff is hosting an online night of Jewish stand-up and sketch comedy.

"Christmas Eve for the Jews" will feature comedians Mark Normand, Ophira Eisenberg, Jessica Kirson and more, according to Chasnoff's website, with a portion of proceeds donated to Palo Alto's Oshman Family JCC. The event, hosted by New York's City Winery, starts at 5 p.m. (registrants have access to the show for 48 hours).

Access costs $20.

Tickets are available at paloaltojcc.org.