Need holiday laughs? Oshman Family JCC offers access to 'Christmas Eve for the Jews'

Dec. 24 livestream event boasts stand-up and sketch comedy

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Dec 23, 2020, 1:36 pm

Looking for some laughs on Dec. 24? Comedian Joel Chasnoff is hosting an online night of Jewish stand-up and sketch comedy.

"Christmas Eve for the Jews" will feature comedians Mark Normand, Ophira Eisenberg, Jessica Kirson and more, according to Chasnoff's website, with a portion of proceeds donated to Palo Alto's Oshman Family JCC. The event, hosted by New York's City Winery, starts at 5 p.m. (registrants have access to the show for 48 hours).

Access costs $20.

Tickets are available at paloaltojcc.org.

