Here's how the Christmas, New Year's Day holidays will affect local, regional services

A list of temporary schedule changes from the city of Palo Alto, other agencies

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 23, 2020, 4:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Caltrain trains arrive at the downtown Palo Alto station on July 24, 2019. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

From garbage collection operations to transit schedules, here's what changes Palo Alto residents can expect to local services during the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.

City services

City of Palo Alto: All administrative offices will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 3.

Garbage pickup: No collection on Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. If your regular collection day falls on Christmas Day or New Year's Day, your collection day will be moved to Saturday. The Household Hazardous Waste Station will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 1-2 in observance of the holidays. For more information, go to cityofpaloalto.org.

Police, fire: Active patrols and response teams are active 24/7.

Transportation

Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule on Dec. 24 and a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25. On Dec. 31, the agency will run on a weekday schedule and a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1. For more information, go to caltrain.com/holidayservice.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA buses and light-rail trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Dec. 24. The agency will provide Sunday service on Dec. 25 and Sunday/holiday service on Jan. 1. For more information, go to vta.org or vta.org/faq.

SamTrans: On Dec. 24, SamTrans will run regular service. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, the agency will operate on a Sunday schedule. For more information, go to samtrans.com.

Stanford Marguerite: Stanford University's Marguerite shuttle is largely suspended due to the university's winter break that lasts through Jan. 3. Line HD (Hospital: Direct) and Line MC (Medical Center) continue to run on weekdays, including Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Other select lines also operate on the weekdays during the break, with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year's Day. For more information, go to transportation.stanford.edu.

Federal, state offices

U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed and mail delivery will not take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Regular service will resume on the day after the holidays (Dec. 26 and Jan. 2).

Air district discourages wood burning during Christmas

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is asking the region's residents to not burn wood during the Christmas holiday but is not issuing Spare the Air alerts that would ban it.

The district, which oversees air quality in the nine-county Bay Area, issued the wood-burning bans via Spare the Air alerts on days earlier this week, but said the air quality will be better Friday during the Christmas holiday.

Nevertheless, the burning of wood in fireplaces, woodstoves and fire pits can cause significant localized pollution, so the air district is strongly discouraging it.

"After unprecedented levels of wildfire smoke and increasing COVID-19 health concerns this year, it's important that the public not burn wood so we can all enjoy clean air and have a healthy holiday season," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a news release.

The air district is also reminding residents that it is illegal to burn wrapping paper, which often includes synthetic inks and other chemicals, as well as burning other trash or paper.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

