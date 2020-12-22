Shooting leaves man with stomach, shoulder wounds in East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto police are investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old man with stomach and shoulder wounds on Sunday afternoon near U.S. Highway 101.
The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Bayshore Road near Euclid Avenue, police Cmdr. David Carson confirmed on Tuesday. Police found a man semiconscious and breathing inside his car, which had four gunshots on the driver's side.
The man was shot after gunfire erupted between his vehicle and another car near the on-ramp that connects U.S. Highway 101 and East Bayshore. Police believe there were four suspects in a black Honda Civic.
East Palo Alto police temporarily closed off the intersection of Euclid and East Bayshore as part of the investigation.
Carson said they found bullet casings indicating that the shooters used 9mm and .45-caliber handguns. The man was taken to a hospital where he was initially assessed with life-threatening injuries and later stabilized.
Police are still investigating the case and are following leads. They have yet to talk to the man and don't yet know the motive, Carson said Tuesday.
The shooting preceded a spate of gunfire reports that night around the city, according to dispatch reports, including in the 1800 block of East Bayshore Road. It is not known if they were related.
Police are also investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1800 block of East Bayshore. Christopher Hamilton, 58, of East Palo Alto, was found deceased by a resident on Monday in the vicinity of the reported gunfire. Police and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office have not released his cause of death. Investigators have not said if the homicide is related to the earlier shooting.
Anyone who has information related to the Sunday injury shooting is asked to contact Detective Robert Weigand at 650-521-7280. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.
