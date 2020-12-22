Shooting leaves man with stomach, shoulder wounds in East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto police are investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old man with stomach and shoulder wounds on Sunday afternoon near U.S. Highway 101.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Bayshore Road near Euclid Avenue, police Cmdr. David Carson confirmed on Tuesday. Police found a man semiconscious and breathing inside his car, which had four gunshots on the driver's side.

The man was shot after gunfire erupted between his vehicle and another car near the on-ramp that connects U.S. Highway 101 and East Bayshore. Police believe there were four suspects in a black Honda Civic.

East Palo Alto police temporarily closed off the intersection of Euclid and East Bayshore as part of the investigation.

Carson said they found bullet casings indicating that the shooters used 9mm and .45-caliber handguns. The man was taken to a hospital where he was initially assessed with life-threatening injuries and later stabilized.