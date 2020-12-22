Arts

Pods en pointe: Smuin's 'The Christmas Ballet' makes the most of a quarantine concept

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Smuin artists Brandon Alexander and Cassidy Isaacson get into the holiday spirit for "The Christmas Ballet." Courtesy Terez Dean Orr.

For the 25th anniversary edition of its holiday-themed show, Smuin Ballet has adapted the concept of pandemic pods and run, leapt and pirouetted with it.

The San Francisco-based dance company, which every year also brings its programs to the Mountain View Performing Arts Center, will instead be presenting its joyful ode to the holidays, "The Christmas Ballet," virtually — and with a twist. The show is available online through Dec. 24.

Pods, small contained groups of people from several different households who quarantine together, are most often used for studying or socializing, but the company put the concept to work for the stage.

Smuin dancers have been working safely in small groups on solo and duet performances, and the company is presenting these smaller scale pieces in three different versions of "The Christmas Ballet," showing online in a rotating schedule. Each version has a variety of different pieces.

The online experience will also include previously recorded performances from past editions of "The Christmas Ballet." And every version will feature a beloved staple of the show: a flirty number danced to "Santa Baby" and featuring what might be "the world's longest feather boa," according to a press release from the company.

For more information, visit smuinballet.org.

Smuin artists Lauren Pschirrer, Brennan Wall, and Tessa Barbour dance in San Francisco's Union Square. Courtesy Ricardo Dyer.

Comments

Sondra Murphy
Registered user
College Terrace
4 hours ago
Sondra Murphy, College Terrace
Registered user
4 hours ago
What a lovely addition to Christmas. Thanks to the dancers and all support staff. We will enjoy!

