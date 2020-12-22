Man found dead in East Palo Alto homicide

A 58-year-old man was found dead in East Palo Alto on Monday in what police are investigating as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

East Palo Alto police were called to an address in the 1800 block of East Bayshore Road near Pulgas Avenue regarding a body found in the backyard of a residence in a mobile home park, according to police dispatch reports. Arriving officers found the man, who is identified as East Palo Alto resident Christopher Hamilton, who was deceased, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

"Based on the circumstances, we are treating this investigation as a homicide," police said in the release. Details are not being released at this time of the investigation, they added.

Police had received calls about gunfire in the vicinity the previous night, according to dispatch reports.

The death marks the city's seventh homicide of the year.