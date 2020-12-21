Winter Spare the Air Alert extends to Tuesday in Bay Area

UPDATE: The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a second consecutive Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 22, due to unhealthy weather that may lead to poor air quality if wood burning takes place.
---
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Monday, Dec. 21, which bans the burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors.
The alert is the second of the winter season, prompted by predicted colder overnight temperatures and light winds that could lead to deteriorating air quality due to smoke from increased wood burning.
The air district said that a forecast high-pressure system over Northern California "will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level," while offshore winds could also allow Central Valley air pollution to drift into the Bay Area.
"On Monday, smoke from residential wood burning is expected to cause unhealthy air throughout the Bay Area," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. "During this holiday season, when respiratory health is a priority for us all, it is critical that everyone does their part to improve air quality and protect public health by not burning wood."
It's illegal for residents and businesses in the region to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices during a Spare the Air Alert for fine particle pollution. Exemptions are available for homes without permanently installed heating, where wood stoves or fireplaces are the only source of heat.
Anyone whose sole source of heat is a wood-burning device must use an Environmental Protection Agency-certified or pellet-fueled device registered with the air district to qualify for an exemption. An open-hearth fireplace no longer qualifies for an exemption.
People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 877-4NO-BURN (466-2876), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
Comments
Registered user
Greendell/Walnut Grove
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
What a deceptive photo! That’s no ordinary smoggy day. Look at the date in the caption. It’s September 9 — the very height of the wildfires, when the sky turned dark orange, ash fell from the skies, and noon was no brighter than dusk! You might as well illustrate a story about a normal rainstorm with a stock photo of Hurricane Katrina.
Registered user
another community
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I wish the Bay Area air Quality Would do a better job of enforcing spare the air days - we have wood fires and leafblowers always going all day on spare the air days - nobody enforces the ban
Registered user
Crescent Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
>"What a deceptive photo! That’s no ordinary smoggy day. Look at the date in the caption. It’s September 9 — the very height of the wildfires, when the sky turned dark orange, ash fell from the skies, and noon was no brighter than dusk! You might as well illustrate a story about a normal rainstorm with a stock photo of Hurricane Katrina."
^Concurring as there should also be a 'Spare the Hot Air Day'.
So much for 'chestnuts roasting on an open fire'.