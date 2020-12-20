Around Town: New College Terrace grocery store set to open before Christmas Day

In the latest Around Town column, news about a grocery store set to open its doors in time for Christmas, the rescue story behind a kitten now up for adoption and local churches lending their voices for a musical holiday greeting across the Bay Area.

THIRD TIME'S A CHARM? ... College Terrace Centre has had a tough time securing and keeping a grocery store at the corner of El Camino Real and Oxford Avenue since 2017. First, there was College Terrace Market, which closed after six months for multiple reasons, including obstacles in putting up adequate signs for the business. Then, Khoury's Market came in January 2019 and stuck around for a year. The store owner claimed unending construction activity hindered business. Now, Real Produce International Market has moved into the space and is set to open its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Can it avoid a short-term run in Palo Alto? The family grocery store has found success at its San Jose location next to Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market and Costco. "Real Produce has ambitious plans to expand our offerings that now include a deli, grab-and-go area, fresh flowers, and a coffee area — and become a 'Real' member of the neighborhood for years to come," store owner and manager Khaled Taffi said in a statement. The store plans to sell bread baked fresh daily and set up fruits and vegetables outdoors. It also has hired employees who previously worked for area companies such as Facebook, which has stopped running a cafe with employees now working from home.

READY FOR A NEW HOME ... Nearly seven weeks since he was rescued from a car engine, a 3-month-old male kitten is available for adoption, the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA announced this week. Named Fluff Fluff, the solid black and neutered cat was found on Oct. 30 in East Palo Alto. "Apparently the poor little thing had been stuck for two days," said Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA spokesperson Buffy Martin Tarbox. Police sought the nonprofit's help in getting Fluff Fluff out of the car. It appeared he ran across the vehicle's undercarriage and they heard his cries. Over the course of two hours, the rescue team managed to locate the feline with a small endoscope camera and climbed under the car, where they managed to lure him out with tuna. "He was a little thin, but overall healthy and had no injuries," Tarbox said. "He had no identification, nor did anyone come forward to claim him." The organization decided to name the cat Fluff Fluff for his fluffy black coat. He had been in a foster home with a volunteer for the organization until he was old enough to be neutered and deemed ready for adoption. The organization described him as "shy but affectionate." Anyone interested in adopting Fluff Fluff for a fee of $120 can make an appointment to meet him by calling the animal shelter at 650-340-7022.

BLESSINGS ON BLESSINGS ON BLESSINGS ... Five Palo Alto houses of worship are part of The Bay Area Blessing, a group of the more than 65 churches that have joined a music collaboration for Christmas. On Dec. 11, the group debuted a video featuring over 140 faith leaders across more than 25 cities singing "Silent Night" and "O Come Let Us Adore Him." Over the course of six minutes, viewers see the performers deliver the lyrics in their respective homes, some decorated for the holidays, or virtual backgrounds, such as a photo of a sunset. The local churches that participated were Peninsula Bible Church, Cornerstone Community Church, Crossroads Community Church, Palo Alto First Christian Church and The Highway Church. "We hope to fill people's homes and hearts with a message of unity, hope and cheer during this holiday season," organizers said in a press release. The video netted over 57,000 views across multiple online platforms as of noon on Dec. 16. Through the project, the coalition aims to raise funds for Second Harvest Food Bank and HomeFirst, which assists the homeless and those at risk of homelessness. The group has raised nearly $6,000 of its $10,000 goal in the first five days of the campaign. For more information and to watch the video, visit thebayareablessing.com.