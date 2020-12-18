Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings this week.

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 21.

PUBLIC AGENDA: No City Council meetings this week