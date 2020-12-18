No longer exclusive, Foothills Park welcomes residents from outside Palo Alto for the first time

A park that for decades has had what might be the highest "entry fee" in the country — that is, the price of a Palo Alto home address — opened its doors to residents outside of the city on Thursday for the first time since 1965.
Previously, the park was off-limits to people who live outside of Palo Alto unless visitors were accompanied by a city resident — although it was an open secret that the entrance was not guarded on most weekdays. On Thursday, Dec. 17, the sign at the entrance listing the prohibition was gone as residents from other cities were finally invited to explore the park's many offerings.
The gates opened Thursday in accordance with the Palo Alto City Council's action to open the 1,400-acre park on Nov. 2 — and after a referendum petition launched to halt the opening failed to collected about 2,600 signatures needed by the Dec. 16 deadline.
Near the Foothills Park Nature Interpretive Center, a trio of cousins from Redwood City gathered on the enormous grassy field at the bottom of the hill in the early afternoon to enjoy a picnic lunch. Alejandra Alcala said it was their first time visiting the park.
"It's really nice and open," she said. "There are not that many people here."
Near the Wild Horse Valley trails, a couple from Mountain View who had previously lived in Palo Alto were back for the first time in about eight years, visiting familiar trails with their dog Caspian.
Out on the Sunrise Trail, San Francisco couple Amy and David Leblanc were excited to explore the beautiful views of the park after learning about it in the news. Amy Leblanc marveled at the sights and her husband was struck by the backstory behind the open space.
The park's opening came after much discussion and a lawsuit this year. In August, the Palo Alto City Council agreed to a pilot program to open Foothills Park to residents outside of Palo Alto that would allow up to 50 nonresident permits per day, and indicated that it planned to send the issue to the voters in 2022.
Then came a lawsuit in September from a coalition including the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and residents from Palo Alto and neighboring cities.
The lawsuit alleged that Palo Alto's 1965 law banning nonresidents, "traces its roots to an era when racial discrimination in and around the City was open and notorious," and violates nonresidents' right to free speech by preventing them from expressing their opposition to the ordinance in the park. It also violates their constitutionally protected right of freedom to assemble, the suit alleged.
The city settled the lawsuit by repealing the residents-only requirement and on Nov. 16 they officially approved the settlement.
Despite fears voiced by some Palo Alto residents who were afraid of what might happen if the park were opened to people from other cities, it was not overrun with visitors, at least on the afternoon of opening day.
Christopher Sundita of Sunnyvale said he's been exploring local parks during the pandemic and had been following the news stories about the park's reopening before deciding to explore it on Thursday. "It's beautiful and peaceful," he said, noting the great views from Vista Hill. At Boronda Lake, Jen Edson, who lives outside of Palo Alto, said she'd seen on the fishing app Fishbrain that Boronda Lake was a good place to fish, and just happened to visit on the first day the park was open to people who live outside of Palo Alto. Meanwhile, Menlo-Atherton High School seniors Dylan Wang and Violet Taylor sat on the dock at the lake celebrating the completion of their last finals for the semester just earlier that morning.
However, not everyone was excited to see the park open to the public. Hiker Steve Rutledge, who said he first visited the park in the 1970s, said he opposed opening it to everyone because he wanted to ensure the natural environment is protected. He said he worried about the impacts to wildlife if the park were to be overrun with human visitors.
"I've had a lot of beautiful nature experiences here almost by myself. I don't want to see it change," he said.
Toward the trails near Wild Horse Valley, two Palo Alto residents, who declined to provide their names, said they opposed opening the park to nonresidents on the grounds that the city's residents are the ones who pay the taxes for the park's maintenance and that it isn't fair for everyone else to use the space without paying.
Several other park visitors from Palo Alto didn't express opposition to the park going public as much as apprehension about sharing a beloved place with newcomers.
As they hiked toward the Los Trancos trail loop, Lynette Philippe and Sue Nicholls of Palo Alto said they had come to the park to see how busy it would be on opening day. They were supportive of opening the park to the public, but added that they'd be willing to pay a $5 to $10 entry fee to ensure the park's maintenance.
Another said she'd been coming to the park since she was a child and just wants to see the park preserved and taken care of. If that means having to pay an entry fee, such as those charged at the nearby trails at Hidden Villa, she would be OK with it.
Not everyone from Palo Alto was opposed to newcomers from outside city limits, though.
Drew Harwell, a longtime Palo Alto resident who offers outdoor after-school and preschool programs for children about the outdoors, said he felt opening the park was "long overdue" and that he'd always been "a bit embarrassed" about the policy banning nonresidents. The outdoors education program he teaches travels to a number of local parks and he had always been able to provide lessons at Foothills Parks. But when his students who live outside of Palo Alto wanted to visit the same park on their own on weekends, they weren't able to — until now.
Hiker Cheyenne Pico of Palo Alto also saw the benefits of expanding access to the preserve.
"This is a great opportunity for the greater community to take advantage of nearby parks, especially with all of the lockdowns," she said.
I was one of the plaintiffs in the above-mentioned lawsuit; here’s why: I spoke yesterday with my 95-year old aunt Betty Lee, and she affirmed what I already knew - that when my grandparents offered most of their ranch to the City as open space, it was never their intention that the land would be off limits to anyone.
That being said, we do have a problem: a growing population and a growing interest in outdoor recreation, with open space parking lots are often full. In addition to depriving thousands of an open space experience, this frustrates would-be users who will then be less likely to support taxes for open space.
“I hate parking lots,” Karen Holman (former Palo Alto Mayor and current Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District board member) replied to me when I mentioned this. As a former park ranger, I hate parking lots, too. But it’s more than just parking lots. The world is changing, and just as my grandmother Dorothy Lee’s refusal to sell her half of their land for development sparked the local public open space movement, so now we need to think ahead to providing more of the kinds of recreation that Foothills Park provides - picnic areas, boating, and camping.
City of San Francisco, who keeps your Crystal Springs reservoir fenced off, are you listening? Midpeninsula, Regional Open Space Districts, with your hidden preserves with tiny parking lots, are you listening? Portola Valley and Los Altos Hills, with your network of trails, are you listening? I hope we can all listen - and work together to better meet a growing need for a variety of local recreation experiences.
I listening. We'll see how that works out for us.
I've lived in Palo Alto most of my life and I'm thrilled to see the park open. I am up there all the time and hiked there on Opening Day. It was the same as it always is: lovely. And all the more so because I knew some of my fellow park visitors were getting to enjoy Foothills for the first time.
>"...we do have a problem: a growing population and a growing interest in outdoor recreation, with open space parking lots are often full. In addition to depriving thousands of an open space experience, this frustrates would-be users who will then be less likely to support taxes for for open space."
^ A possible solution...limit open access park/preserve entrance to pre-reservations & create a shuttle service to & from the respective recreational areas.
This in turn would limit what vistors are able to take into these parks including what later amounts to garbage.
In other words...if you can't carry it on your person (or on your back), the stuff stays home.
Too bad there weren't enough signatures for the referendum petition to change the action taken by a weak council who acted without a consensus or vote of Palo Alto residents. It's a shame that the threat of a frivolous lawsuit resulted in them caving to demands that were based on untruths and that used the race card ploy to accomplish their objectives and further their social justice agenda.
Fees should reflect what it will cost to maintain the park now that there will be increased usage. $20 per non- resident vehicle sounds reasonable to me.
Part of the settlement is that non-residents can't be treated differently from residents. So a fee for non-residents will have to apply to residents.
I’m ok with the park being open to everyone.
But I sure hope our local tax dollars are not being used for maintenance to the park!!! If they are, there needs to be a change.
We should not have to pay for a park open to everyone.
A entrance fee for everyone would solve this, and stop using our tax dollars.
If I’m wrong that we Palo Altans don’t pay, then I stand down on my suggestion.
The big question will be, after all the dust has settled will there be a big difference in the number of park visitors? However, if the number increases and begins to impact the fragile nature of the park and the infrastructure, what then? What will it then cost the city to maintain the park as the nature preserve it is? How will that cost stack up against other city priorities with city services already cut to the bone and the dramatic drop in city revenues not likely to improve anytime soon?
This is a welcome outcome, sort of an early Solstice Day present. Thanks to all who worked so hard to make the case for change. But thanks are due, too, to all those who care deeply about Foothills Park and worry that open access will cause harm, but did not sign the petition because of the risks pointed out by Council Members Filseth and Dubois.
An underlying objection to the non-resident exclusion, which was not ostensibly race-related, was the perception of elitism and exclusivism. These are not, as @Geoffpaulson points out, values that animated creation of this wonderful environmental resource. Numerous attempts to challenge the policy on the grounds that it was an offense to community values failed. It took the energy behind the movement for racial justice to break the impasse and finally allow us to manage Foothills Park responsibly, without the distraction of a discriminatory entrance policy. For me, the opening of Foothills Park is a vindication of traditional Palo Alto values, not a defeat but an opportunity.
Yesterday evening the local CBS news channel featured the opening of Foothill Park to the general public, and in the last few days this has also been advertised on other local tv stations. I wonder if this will generate more visitors.
Too bad all the other local cities refused to help foot the cost of purchasing and running Foothill Park leaving Palo Altons with all the costs.
@GeoffPaulsen
from another community
.."I spoke yesterday with my 95-year old aunt Betty Lee, and she affirmed what I already knew - that when my grandparents offered most of their ranch to the City as open space, it was never their intention that the land would be off limits to anyone."
OK but once she sold the property to the City, it did not include that her grandson would have to be dictating what the new owners should do. Your lawsuit with the ACLU has exposed the mess we have about all the outside influences that tell PACC what to do.
I am in favor of responsible access to preserves because of educational opportunities (especially for youth) and also health benefits, not so much to picnic or tourism (think all the places wrecked by tourists in countries which did not know or care to manage responsibly). So I would support educational programs and Yoga hour, not BBQs.
Anyway, now you have the opportunity to help raise funding to do anything with Foothill, starting with the environmental impact study- a transparent process inclusive of the residents and neighbors of Foothill which should happen first.
The residents of Palo Alto never voted for a ban based on residency, did not have a say on the bully lawsuit, it's on us that we have sages at PACC instead of folks who seek to represent us. I trust that if residents are listened to and given a chance, all will work out fine.
If all people want to be included in this park then everyone must somehow pay a fee for usage. The citizens of Palo Alto pay taxes for the use just like they pay taxes for all the other parks. It costs money to staff and monitor the parks and non-palo altans should pay a fee. That should take care of it.
It would be nice if Palo Alto did a study about who uses the parks. I would guess it is people from another city as we have really nice parks. I just wish the City would take better care of the regular parks. Rinconada is in need of a lot of care. It looks terrible.