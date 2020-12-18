Family continues tradition with $100K gift to Holiday Fund

Marking their 10th year in a row of support of the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, a Palo Alto family has made a $100,000 donation to assist local nonprofits that serve children, families and individuals in need.
The family, who wishes to remain anonymous, has now gifted $1 million to the Holiday Fund since 2011. The donation is a matching grant, intended to inspire and double the contributions of other donors.
In a statement accompanying the donation, the family stressed their desire to support local causes.
"We grew up in Palo Alto and have always appreciated the extraordinary services provided by the city, the schools and the many community-based organizations. We want to support these efforts, and the Holiday Fund is a superb way to do that," the family said.
Since the Weekly and Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all the costs of the program, every dollar that is donated is distributed to nonprofit organizations without any overhead or expenses deducted.
"The generosity of this Palo Alto family is astounding, as is their commitment to stepping up to the plate year after year," Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson said. "We are so grateful for their leadership example and for their confidence in the impact that the Holiday Fund is making."
This year's Holiday Fund goal is to raise $400,000 for programs serving kids, families and others in need. Over the last 27 years, the Holiday Fund has raised and distributed more than $7.6 million to local service organizations.
The Holiday Fund program has also enjoyed annual support from the Packard and Hewlett foundations, the Peery and Arrillaga foundations and several other family foundations. The annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run, which this year was held virtually, also raises money for the Holiday Fund.
To donate to the Holiday Fund, go to siliconvalleycf.org/paw-holiday-fund. To read articles about the work of funded nonprofit agencies, click here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.