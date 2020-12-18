News

Family continues tradition with $100K gift to Holiday Fund

Donation marks 10th year in a row of support for local families, children in need

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 18, 2020, 6:49 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Marking their 10th year in a row of support of the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, a Palo Alto family has made a $100,000 donation to assist local nonprofits that serve children, families and individuals in need.

The family, who wishes to remain anonymous, has now gifted $1 million to the Holiday Fund since 2011. The donation is a matching grant, intended to inspire and double the contributions of other donors.

In a statement accompanying the donation, the family stressed their desire to support local causes.

"We grew up in Palo Alto and have always appreciated the extraordinary services provided by the city, the schools and the many community-based organizations. We want to support these efforts, and the Holiday Fund is a superb way to do that," the family said.

Since the Weekly and Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all the costs of the program, every dollar that is donated is distributed to nonprofit organizations without any overhead or expenses deducted.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"The generosity of this Palo Alto family is astounding, as is their commitment to stepping up to the plate year after year," Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson said. "We are so grateful for their leadership example and for their confidence in the impact that the Holiday Fund is making."

This year's Holiday Fund goal is to raise $400,000 for programs serving kids, families and others in need. Over the last 27 years, the Holiday Fund has raised and distributed more than $7.6 million to local service organizations.

The Holiday Fund program has also enjoyed annual support from the Packard and Hewlett foundations, the Peery and Arrillaga foundations and several other family foundations. The annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run, which this year was held virtually, also raises money for the Holiday Fund.

To donate to the Holiday Fund, go to siliconvalleycf.org/paw-holiday-fund. To read articles about the work of funded nonprofit agencies, click here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Family continues tradition with $100K gift to Holiday Fund

Donation marks 10th year in a row of support for local families, children in need

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 18, 2020, 6:49 am

Marking their 10th year in a row of support of the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, a Palo Alto family has made a $100,000 donation to assist local nonprofits that serve children, families and individuals in need.

The family, who wishes to remain anonymous, has now gifted $1 million to the Holiday Fund since 2011. The donation is a matching grant, intended to inspire and double the contributions of other donors.

In a statement accompanying the donation, the family stressed their desire to support local causes.

"We grew up in Palo Alto and have always appreciated the extraordinary services provided by the city, the schools and the many community-based organizations. We want to support these efforts, and the Holiday Fund is a superb way to do that," the family said.

Since the Weekly and Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all the costs of the program, every dollar that is donated is distributed to nonprofit organizations without any overhead or expenses deducted.

"The generosity of this Palo Alto family is astounding, as is their commitment to stepping up to the plate year after year," Palo Alto Weekly Publisher Bill Johnson said. "We are so grateful for their leadership example and for their confidence in the impact that the Holiday Fund is making."

This year's Holiday Fund goal is to raise $400,000 for programs serving kids, families and others in need. Over the last 27 years, the Holiday Fund has raised and distributed more than $7.6 million to local service organizations.

The Holiday Fund program has also enjoyed annual support from the Packard and Hewlett foundations, the Peery and Arrillaga foundations and several other family foundations. The annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run, which this year was held virtually, also raises money for the Holiday Fund.

To donate to the Holiday Fund, go to siliconvalleycf.org/paw-holiday-fund. To read articles about the work of funded nonprofit agencies, click here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.