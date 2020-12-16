Santa Clara County supervisors approve temporary caps on food delivery service fees

Since restaurants were required to close both indoor and outdoor operations earlier this month, they have had to rely on pickup and delivery orders to sustain themselves into the next year.

The emergency regulation goes into effect on Saturday and expires once restaurants can resume indoor operations or at the county's discretion.

The county's temporary ordinance caps delivery fees for third-party delivery services, like Uber Eats or DoorDash, at 15% of the purchase price for orders and at 10% for pickup and takeout orders from any restaurant.

Santa Clara County and the south bay's largest city, San Jose, both approved caps on food delivery service fees Tuesday in an effort to protect struggling small businesses in the wake of COVID-19.

"Downtown small businesses feel abandoned during this crisis, but this bit of advocacy is certainly a positive step toward sustaining the downtown economy, which is honestly on its last leg," Summers said during the San Jose City Council meeting.

Ryan Summers, owner of Good Karma in downtown San Jose, said he has seen doors close for many local restaurants because of the added costs and other pandemic-related impacts.

Most restaurants do not have the infrastructure to support their own deliveries and have already spent a lot of money since the start of the pandemic to weatherize their outdoor seating to welcome patrons.

"These fees are a huge cost," Jennifer Verner, Opa! Management Group business operations manager, said in a letter to the county. "We are paying, in some cases, 30 percent for delivery and when you factor in labor costs and COGs (cost of goods), we are oftentimes barely breaking even."

And while third-party delivery services are an essential part of fulfilling those orders, fees and commissions can be upwards of 30% of the order and can account for a quarter of the restaurant's profits.

"We remain concerned that pricing regulations could result in higher costs for customers, which could lead to fewer orders for local restaurants and fewer earning opportunities for Dashers," Mathews said in a statement.

"What I am worried about is fee-shifting," Simitian said. "If someone can't make an extra buck in one place, they simply shift the extra buck to some other payer — in this case the consumer."

But Simitian, who proposed and supported the cap at the county-level, said he is concerned on how the cap will impact consumers.

Council member Raul Peralez, who represents the downtown area, said without the cap, many more businesses would go under as well.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here .

Santa Clara County and San Jose join a long list of several Bay Area jurisdictions who have imposed similar caps including San Mateo, Alameda and Marin counties, as well as the cities of Oakland, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

San Jose's ordinance also caps delivery at 15%, but unlike the county, caps total fees — including delivery and processing fees — at 18%. However, chains of four or more restaurants or grocery/convenience stores do not qualify for the cap.

The county's ordinance applies to all 15 cities and unincorporated areas of the county — but cities may implement a more restrictive cap if they choose.

County counsel will come back with a report in January detailing how the ordinance will impact consumers and identify protections for them.

"We agree that restaurants need to be supported, now more than ever, which is why we offer so many services and products for restaurant partners," the blog post reads. "We hear from our partners that having choice with how to leverage our platform is critical. And that's why limiting the options at restaurants' disposal isn't the answer."

It also notes that access to DoorDash's large consumer base also offers exposure for restaurants — which is much needed.

In a blog post , DoorDash said it uses commissions to pay drivers fees, conduct background checks and provide auto insurance, among other costs, and works directly with restaurants to ensure both parties are whole.

Santa Clara County supervisors approve temporary caps on food delivery service fees

Limits on third-party delivery service fees aim to help small businesses during the pandemic