Palo Alto looks to adopt safe-storage law for firearms

Gun owners in Palo Alto would be required to keep their firearms safely secured or face penalties under a new law that the City Council is preparing to adopt.
On early Tuesday morning, in its final action of the year, the council endorsed a proposal in a new memo from Mayor Adrian Fine and council member Alison Cormack to create a safe-storage requirement. By a unanimous vote, members directed City Attorney Molly Stump to draft an ordinance establishing the new storage rules. Once the law is approved, Palo Alto will join a growing number of cities and counties that require gun owners to keep the firearms stored in locked containers or disabled with a trigger lock.
In backing the requirement, Palo Alto is joining a crowded group of cities and counties throughout the region that have adopted safe-storage rules in recent years. San Jose adopted its safe-storage law in 2017, joining cities such as San Francisco and Oakland that have already had such a requirement in place. Redwood City followed suit in April 2019 with an ordinance that bars residents from keeping a firearm in any residence unless they are carrying it, storing it in a locked container or have it disabled with a trigger lock.
Santa Clara County approved a similar requirement in November 2019, when it approved a safe-storage ordinance for the county's unincorporated areas. In explaining the need for the new law, a report from county staff noted that 39,773 people in the U.S. lost their lives in firearms-related incidents in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 486 were due to accidental discharge of weapons.
The report noted that 11% of the injury deaths in Santa Clara County in 2016 were due to firearms.
"Studies have found that safe storage of a firearm and keeping the firearm unloaded both decrease the risk for suicide," the report states. "Further, studies have found that the vast majority of guns used in youth suicides, unintentional shootings among minors and school shootings perpetrated by minors are acquired from the minor's home, or from the homes of relatives or friends."
The memo from Cormack and Fine similarly cites the 2017 numbers, as well data from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence that shows about 114,000 people are shot every year in the U.S., of whom 8,000 are 17 years old or younger.
"A safe storage requirement can help prevent the theft of firearms and may reassure and protect our public safety personnel," the memo states.
Cormack called the new safe-storage requirement a "public health necessity" rather than a Second Amendment debate.
"It's clear that we can prevent tragic death by firearms," Cormack said.
The memo states that the proposal is "not intended to criticize firearm owners nor abridge the rights protected by the second amendment to the Constitution."
"Rather, by protecting firearms from theft and misappropriation, it is meant to propose well-researched and common-sense measures that can save lives and prevent injuries in our community," the memo states.
Fine pointed to examples in the east bay and on the Peninsula and said a safe-storage requirement has been on his mind for a long time.
"Even though we've dealt with a lot of emergent issues in 2020, every month or two I see an article about gun sales seeing records in 2020, many of them to first-time buyers," Fine said. "I think there is actually an increase in need for this in our community."
Several residents and citizens groups, including the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, urged the council to move ahead with the new requirements.
Kelly Travers, a physician who volunteers with Moms Demand Action, said gun storage laws help prevent unintentional deaths of children and teen suicides. A safe-storage device, she noted, can be obtained for as little as $40.
"Under COVID, because of the dramatic rise of gun sales we have seen a shocking 45% increase in intentional death of small children due to all the excess time now being spent in the home and a 7% increase in what was already a very high (number) for teen suicides using guns," Travers said.
She also noted that her organization supports a civil, rather than criminal, penalty for violating the ordinance. This could be a fine or a community service.
"A criminal penalty is unnecessary," she said. "Most firearm owners are law-abiding and will follow the law if it is simply in place — like the seatbelt law. That really just changed the culture. People now pretty much all do it."
Comments
2 hours ago
My UK family are farmers and own firearms to deal with agricultural pests.
Those firearms are required to be kept in a locked approved cabinet which is subject to inspection and only a firearm trained registered owner has access to the locked guns. And the pests are kept well under control.
Death rate by firearms in the UK is 0.23 per 100,000.
Death rate by firearms in the US is 12.21 per 100,000.
>"Redwood City followed suit in April 2019 with an ordinance that bars residents from keeping a firearm in any residence unless they are carrying it, storing it in a locked container or have it disabled with a trigger lock."
^ Curious...who walks around their house carrying a loaded gun?
>"A safe storage requirement can help prevent the theft of firearms and may reassure and protect our public safety personnel," the memo states."
^ What about the ammo?
> "Cormack called the new safe-storage requirement a "public health necessity" rather than a Second Amendment debate.
^ Anytime restrictions on guns are involved, it immediately becomes a 2nd Amendment issue.
While we don't own any firearms, many proponents in 'open carry states' believe an open carry provision reduces crime as no sane person will argue with a loaded gun. Currently only California, Illinois, New York & the District of Columbia outlaw open carry & ironically, these states/districts have the highest national crime rates.
Many folks who do not own a gun are all for further restrictions on law abiding citizens who own guns for self defense in their homes. What most non-gun owners who have never shot a gun do not realize is there is a strong culture of gun safety by most gun owners that goes far beyond what they imagine. Look up the "four rules of gun safety" if you do not know them for example.
Lee and Gun Safety - please explain this huge difference:
Death rate by firearms in the UK is 0.23 per 100,000.
Death rate by firearms in the US is 12.21 per 100,000.
However, the homicide rate in the UK is 1.17 vs 4.7 in the US so even when you take away guns, folks still find other ways to do this terrible act.
Rape per 100K in UK is 30.2 vs 27 in the US
Interesting distraction but off topic.
>"Lee and Gun Safety - please explain this huge difference:
Death rate by firearms in the UK is 0.23 per 100,000.
Death rate by firearms in the US is 12.21 per 100,000."
^ Illegal gun ownership...black market sales & related inner city crime + urban population densities of various ethnic backgrounds.
In addition to lower urban population densities, open carry states have lower gun-related crimes because (1) everyone is packing heat & (2) there are explicit laws against firearm misuse/abuse. Discharging a weapon under the influence of alcohol or shooting someone in the back are felonies punishable by severe prison time.
As aforementioned, we do not own any firearms but it is not for us to deprive others of their constitutional rights.
Responsible gun ownership & operation is paramount to a safe & free country...unfortunately there are those who are seemingly incapable of bearing such responsibilities.
"Responsible gun ownership & operation is paramount to a safe & free country"
That is what the Australians believed until that had a mass casualty gun event that changed their minds:
Web Link
@Peter Carpenter...
That Australian incident was obviously an example of irresponsible gun ownership & operation.
In retrospect, one probably wouldn't want to be around an armed Dick Cheney either.
Lastly, when only the police & armed forces are allowed to carry/own firearms, you will have in essence...a repressive society.
Peter,
This is a topic I have to agree with you on.
I grew up in the center of the American Revolution, next door to Concord Mass. the first formal government to exist in the British Colonies separate from Great Britain.
No one ever proposed undisciplined posession of firearms in any way. In fact technically the 2nd amendment implies this in the text:
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
But are we living with "well regulated Militia", or are we with unregulated and unsafe possession of firearms?
Any rules to establish discipline in the ownership and use of a firearm OUTSIDE a Militia is in fact perfectly constitutional. Many do not look at the entire 2nd Amendment.