Palo Alto looks to adopt safe-storage law for firearms

Santa Clara County approved a similar requirement in November 2019, when it approved a safe-storage ordinance for the county's unincorporated areas. In explaining the need for the new law, a report from county staff noted that 39,773 people in the U.S. lost their lives in firearms-related incidents in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 486 were due to accidental discharge of weapons.

In backing the requirement, Palo Alto is joining a crowded group of cities and counties throughout the region that have adopted safe-storage rules in recent years. San Jose adopted its safe-storage law in 2017, joining cities such as San Francisco and Oakland that have already had such a requirement in place. Redwood City followed suit in April 2019 with an ordinance that bars residents from keeping a firearm in any residence unless they are carrying it, storing it in a locked container or have it disabled with a trigger lock.

On early Tuesday morning, in its final action of the year, the council endorsed a proposal in a new memo from Mayor Adrian Fine and council member Alison Cormack to create a safe-storage requirement. By a unanimous vote, members directed City Attorney Molly Stump to draft an ordinance establishing the new storage rules. Once the law is approved, Palo Alto will join a growing number of cities and counties that require gun owners to keep the firearms stored in locked containers or disabled with a trigger lock.

Gun owners in Palo Alto would be required to keep their firearms safely secured or face penalties under a new law that the City Council is preparing to adopt.

The memo from Cormack and Fine similarly cites the 2017 numbers, as well data from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence that shows about 114,000 people are shot every year in the U.S., of whom 8,000 are 17 years old or younger.

"Studies have found that safe storage of a firearm and keeping the firearm unloaded both decrease the risk for suicide," the report states. "Further, studies have found that the vast majority of guns used in youth suicides, unintentional shootings among minors and school shootings perpetrated by minors are acquired from the minor's home, or from the homes of relatives or friends."

Several residents and citizens groups, including the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, urged the council to move ahead with the new requirements.

"Even though we've dealt with a lot of emergent issues in 2020, every month or two I see an article about gun sales seeing records in 2020, many of them to first-time buyers," Fine said. "I think there is actually an increase in need for this in our community."

Fine pointed to examples in the east bay and on the Peninsula and said a safe-storage requirement has been on his mind for a long time.

"Rather, by protecting firearms from theft and misappropriation, it is meant to propose well-researched and common-sense measures that can save lives and prevent injuries in our community," the memo states.

The memo states that the proposal is "not intended to criticize firearm owners nor abridge the rights protected by the second amendment to the Constitution."

"A criminal penalty is unnecessary," she said. "Most firearm owners are law-abiding and will follow the law if it is simply in place — like the seatbelt law. That really just changed the culture. People now pretty much all do it."

She also noted that her organization supports a civil, rather than criminal, penalty for violating the ordinance. This could be a fine or a community service.

"Under COVID, because of the dramatic rise of gun sales we have seen a shocking 45% increase in intentional death of small children due to all the excess time now being spent in the home and a 7% increase in what was already a very high (number) for teen suicides using guns," Travers said.

Kelly Travers, a physician who volunteers with Moms Demand Action, said gun storage laws help prevent unintentional deaths of children and teen suicides. A safe-storage device, she noted, can be obtained for as little as $40.

Palo Alto looks to adopt safe-storage law for firearms

City Council unanimously supports joining regional trend, requiring gun owners to keep weapons in locked containers