It's here: First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Santa Clara County

Aside from 230 of the county's doses that will in turn be shared with San Benito County, all of vaccine will be distributed to people in Santa Clara County in the highest risk categories: front-line health care workers at acute care hospitals as well as staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities.

The batch is the first of the initial 17,550 doses allocated by the state . The remaining doses will be shipped from the manufacturer directly to the hospitals later this week. The Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, which received its first delivery of the vaccine on Tuesday, plans to start administering doses to health care employees and veterans within its community living centers and spinal cord injury units this week.

Wearing masks and insulated gloves, Public Health Pharmacy Pharmacist-in-Charge Quelan To and Pharmacy Technician Jenifer Villanueva removed a securely packed box of vials from the subzero shipping container, moving them carefully into a freezer that had been set to 68 degrees Celsius below zero.

The first 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine arrived in Santa Clara County at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, offering what battle-weary public health leaders called "a glimmer of hope in the long fight" against COVID-19.

Skilled nursing facilities have been hit the hardest by the virus, accounting for 45% of the county's COVID-19 deaths, Fenstersheib said. Because of that, the county will use its first allocation to inoculate the staff of skilled nursing facilities, who will be vaccinated by appointment. The residents of these facilities are also in line for early vaccination: Staff of drug retailers Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy will go to skilled nursing homes starting on Dec. 28, using an allocation from the state provided through a federal program.

"It will pick up as we move forward," he said. "We should see more vaccines as we go."

Pfizer has already indicated that a second allocation of its life-saving drug will arrive next week, Fenstersheib said. Though the quantity is still being finalized, he said the county could receive 15,600 more doses — or around 72,000 doses in total between Moderna and Pfizer, with more expected on a weekly basis.

Moderna Inc., the drug manufacturer whose vaccine is awaiting Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization, plans to deliver 39,300 doses on Dec. 22 to Santa Clara County, he said.

"But we have to just continue to soldier forward," she added, urging everyone to continue to practice the oft-repeated public-health precautions. "What we choose to do and choose not to do, it matters — it matters a lot."

"We have lost 553 people in our county. COVID is on track to be among the five leading causes of death. The pandemic is out of control," she said.

"We are in very bad shape with the pandemic. We have over 1,000 new cases, and we closed the 50,000 case mark. Today we are reporting 24 new deaths," she said, pausing to regain composure.

The global vaccination effort — occurring at a pace thought impossible earlier in the year when the pandemic struck — can't come fast enough, health leaders said Tuesday. The current surge of cases and deaths is far exceeding anything the county and the nation have experienced to date. The new rate of cases reported each day in Santa Clara County has tripled in the past month alone.

"All Californians need to be included in this vaccination process ... (W)e can't leave folks behind," Newsom said. "We talk in terms of equity, we talk in terms of inclusion — we often advance our values, but we have to make them real and we have to also make them visible to people throughout our diverse communities."

The state has already invested some $30 million into the "Vaccinate All 58" campaign, which intends to build public trust in the vaccine, especially among the state's disadvantaged communities.

At the same time the vaccine is being distributed, the state will also roll out a campaign to ensure residents in all 58 of the state's counties are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel," Newsom said, "but we're still in the tunnel."

The committee is still determining who will be included in the following phase of vaccine dispersal, but Newsom said it could include roughly 8 million people, including teachers, farm workers and grocery store workers.

California's advisory committee overseeing vaccine safety and distribution has separated the first vaccine recipients into phases with several sub-tiers based on risk of contracting the virus.

Newsom said the state expects to receive another 393,000 vaccine doses from Pfizer later in the week as well as 672,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna by the end of the month. As many as 2.1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could arrive by the beginning of January, according to Newsom.

"We're finally seeing those we value the most … get that support," Newsom said of health care workers having access to the vaccine. "Those emergency room (doctors) and nurses, folks there on the front lines of this pandemic and have been there from the beginning."

The state received its first shipment of roughly 33,000 vaccines from Pfizer on Monday, with thousands more being delivered "as we speak, into the evening, into the rest of the week," according to Newsom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said that California is expecting to receive nearly 400,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of the week in addition to the 327,600 doses the state is currently distributing.

Currently, just 16% of intensive care unit beds are available, and three hospitals — Regional Medical Center of San Jose, O'Connor, and St. Louise Regional — have reached capacity.

It's here: First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Santa Clara County

Palo Alto VA is among the hospitals getting batches this week