After political slugfest, council backs away from lame-duck appointments

On Monday, the three council members who had hoped to make the appointments before the end of the year chided their three colleagues from the "residentialist" side for missing the Nov. 12 meeting and preventing the Dec. 9 one from taking place.

The ugly political tussle culminated in DuBois, Filseth and council woman Lydia Kou all missing the Nov. 12 meeting in which the council interviewed candidates for the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Architectural Review Board. All three also told the city clerk that they would not be able to attend the Dec. 9 meeting in which the council was scheduled to interview candidates for the planning commission and the Historic Resources Board. Because council member Alison Cormack was also unable to attend that meeting because of a death in the family, the council did not have a quorum and the interviews never took place.

The three council members in the more slow-growth wing protested that proposal, with Vice Mayor Tom DuBois accusing his four colleagues of "ramming through" appointments before new council members are sworn in and council member Eric Filseth likening the move to the recent actions by the Trump administration to hamstring the incoming Biden administration.

Instead, after weeks of procedural maneuvering and political squabbling, the council agreed to defer the planning commission appointments to early next year, thus allowing newly elected council members to participate in the process. The compromise represents a concession from the four council members on the council's more pro-growth wing, who had previously advocated for making the appointments at the Dec. 14 meeting, the council's final of the year.

Facing public criticism and a bitter split in its own ranks, the Palo Alto City Council backed away on Monday from its contentious plan to allow lame-duck council members to appoint new members to the city's Planning and Transportation Commission.

Kou, DuBois and Filseth all pushed back against the suggestion that they had boycotted the Dec. 9 meeting to prevent it from happening. All three told this news organization that they had prior commitments and that they were planning to watch the videos of the interviews before voting on the appointments.

"We shouldn't be threatening people's political futures for complying with our current municipal code and prior practice," Cormack said. "And our council is better than this. We have council members who have refused to participate in interview and it was embarrassing for me and I think it's disrespectful."

Council member Alison Cormack also expressed disappointment at the tenor of the conversation. Even though Cormack supported changing the council policy to shift the recruitments to spring, she favored sticking with the existing policy this year and making the appointments in December. After numerous residents spoke out against the rush to make appointments this year, Cormack said that the community is "better than this."

"But by Golly, folks, the rank hypocrisy and bad faith involved in this process truly astounds me. It's really below Palo Alto's standards. I hope we all reflect on that."

"As mayor it was extremely embarrassing to interview candidates with only four of us in attendance -- including incumbent who have spent years serving as city," Fine said. "That said, Palo Alto does not need another fight."

"Considering we get chastised all the time about doing our work, I find that considerably rich," Fine said in response to Kou. "And frankly, if you guys want more ARB folks, show up to the interviews, really."

Fine bristled at that explanation, and by suggestions from Kou and DuBois that the council extend the recruiting period for the Architectural Review Board. The board has two seats that needed to be filled and the only applicants were the two incumbent members, Grace Lee and Osma Thompson (the council reappointed both by a 6-0 vote, with Kou abstaining).

"I'm not embarrassed," Kou said Monday in response to accusations from Fine and Cormack. "I have to work and I have other meetings I have to go to – they are standing meetings."

Kou said that her inability to attend was due in part to the council majority's decision to schedule a meeting on such a short notice. She told this news organization that she has regular meetings, including commitments to church committees, that in this case prevented her from attending the interviews.

DuBois said that he has work commitments which required meetings with people in different time zones, including teams in Tel Aviv and China. In an email, he called the council majority's move to make appointments in December a "transparent attempt by outgoing council members in their last meeting to place the Planning Commission in opposition to the Council rather than advisory to it – this is a huge waste of time and money."

The council also moved ahead on Monday with an appointment of one new member to the Parks and Recreation Commission. While the process in this case was comparatively drama-free, the vote split along familiar lines. Fine, Cormack, Kniss and Tanaka all voted for Amanda Brown, making her the newest member of the commission. DuBois, Filseth and Kou all supported Brent Yamashita.

The council's decision to defer planning commission appointments to next year, when a more residentialist-friendly council is in place, increases the likelihood that the two commissioners whose terms expire this month – Doria Summa and Ed Lauing – will win fresh terms. Summa has been the commission's most consistent critic of development proposals and its most frequent and vocal dissenter on policy changes that promote more growth. Ed Lauing, who fell just short in his bid for a council seat in November, received an endorsement by the Palo Altans for Sensible Growth, which tends to support members aligned with the residentialist side.

"Are they articulate, respectful? Do they listen or interrupt? Are they knowledgeable about what is most important? You only know what they wrote in response to boilerplate questions, yet you are thinking of voting on them tonight with low information, without seeing or interviewing them," Dellenbach said.

Barron Park resident Winter Dellenbach chided the council and city staff for even considering moving ahead with appointments without first interviewing the candidates. This, she said, is both unfair to the applicants and risky for council members, who won't really know whom they are appointing to important positions.

"If the PTC is so stacked with pro-development members and lacks meaningful residential representation for the tens of thousands of Palo Alto voters, then it will mean the residents' concerns will not be able to get worked out at the PTC," Hitchings said. "Thus, the output of PTC will hit a brick wall when it comes before the City Council."

Several residents strongly criticized the proposals to allow lame-duck candidates to choose planning commissioners and to potentially foregoing the interview process before making appointments. Resident Hamilton Hitchings argued that the allowing lame-duck council members to fill the commission with pro-growth members would, ironically, "hurt the pro-development forces it seeks to benefit."

"They may be desirable, but they do not have to be held. … And I'm truly disappointed that we couldn't get a quorum for many of the times we wanted to have interviews, including just last week," Kniss said.

"Council is a part-time job, so most of us have varying levels of other commitments," Filseth told this news organization in an email. "It's inevitable that those other commitments regularly compete for our time and schedule. Faced with one of those conflicts this week, I chose the other. Had the interviews actually proceeded, I'd have watched the videos as I've done other times."

After political slugfest, council backs away from lame-duck appointments

City Council to let next year's members choose their advisors