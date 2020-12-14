Broadway by the Bay releases holiday album

It's been a trying year for theater artists, but Broadway by the Bay has turned the time spent off stage into a positive this holiday season, taking the opportunity to create a album featuring the talents of many of its local (and formerly local) vocalists and musicians.

More than 65 Broadway by the Bay alumni artists from across the U.S. and as far as Guam and the Netherlands have collaborated remotely on the Peninsula theater company's first holiday album: "Home, Hope & Holidays."

The album was produced by Broadway by the Bay's Executive Director Alicia Jeffrey, who worked alongside Music Director Sean Kana and frequent collaborator and vocal director Daniel Lloyd Pias, with mixing and mastering by Lane Sanders. Singers and instrumentalists recorded their parts from home over several months, resulting in a 21-track record of holiday favorites.

"We've wanted to do a holiday album for quite a while, but the usual production schedule made it very difficult to do. This year, thanks to this extended 'intermission,' we were able to find that time. We wanted to bring joy to our audiences, and engage our incredible community of artists. It has been four months of intense collaboration but I could not be more proud of the outcome. It has truly been a gift," Jeffrey said in a press release.

The album is available on streaming platforms as well as on CD. More information is available at bbbay.org.