Becerra: Amazon refuses to comply with COVID-19 workplace safety investigation

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that e-commerce behemoth Amazon Inc. is refusing to comply with the state's outstanding subpoenas to investigate the company's facilities across the state for improper coronavirus safety protocols.

Becerra's office filed a petition in Sacramento County Superior Court in an effort to force Amazon to comply with the investigation.

The state Department of Justice issued multiple investigative subpoenas Aug. 19, after months of communication with the company about workplace health and safety.

"Amazon has made billions during this pandemic relying on the labor of essential workers," Becerra said in a statement. "Their workers get the job done while putting themselves at risk."

The DOJ is seeking concrete details about Amazon's efforts to prevent the virus from spreading in its facilities as well as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths linked to its California facilities.