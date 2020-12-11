Spreading light and joy, Christmas Tree lanes are popping up all over town

If 2020 has been a year of darkness, some Palo Alto residents aim to create a pathway of light in their neighborhood and, perhaps, beyond. The streets are lined with small, brightly lit Christmas trees in those old-fashioned, large colorful bulbs that many who grew up in the 1950s and 1960s will remember.
Christmas Tree Lane, the tradition on Fulton Street dating back to 1940, is spreading throughout the city, with little lanes and whole blocks now lined with holiday cheer.
Fulton Street's claim to fame began spreading in 2011, when one of its previous residents, Debbie Nichols, moved back to her childhood home in Old Palo Alto. Nichols realized she didn't know many of her neighbors, so she decided to get residents to decorate their street with the colorful trees during the holiday season.
"I lived on Christmas Tree Lane for about nine or 10 years. I loved it. I got to know all of my neighbors because of the event. I missed that. It was so dark here when I moved," she said.
She noted that when Judge Hardy started the original Christmas Tree Lane in 1940, he wrote a letter saying he hoped the idea would spread from Fulton Street throughout Palo Alto.
"I took it to heart," she said.
Nichols, with neighbors Paula Rantz and Margaret Lawrence — her co-chairs — started knocking on neighbors' doors. Many people were enthusiastic about creating a holiday lane of their own, Nichols said.
"The first year we knocked on doors, one of the neighbors was taken aback. He looked at us and said, 'Wow. I've lived here 27 years, and I've never talked to my neighbors,'" she recalled. He said he loved Christmas lights and was from the Midwest, where neighborhoods were lit up during the holidays.
This year, the Old Palo Alto "lane" has grown to more than 200 trees, Nichols estimated.
Midtown West resident Linda Stebbins Jensen said the concept spread to her neighborhood three years ago.
"At our block party on Ramona Street, my neighbor Hal Plotkin and I were talking about how much we liked seeing Christmas Tree Lane as kids growing up in Palo Alto. My husband, Eric, and I have always been fans of decorating our home for holidays. I am also executive director at Winter Lodge, where we enjoy putting up holiday light displays as well.
"So, Hal had pointed out how much he liked seeing all of our lights, and we thought it might be fun to get other neighbors inspired to put some kind of lights or lighted trees out like we had started seeing in other neighborhoods around town," she said.
Jensen, who knows Margaret Lawrence, asked her about the little trees and how they organized their block. Lawrence referred her to Nichols.
"I put together some flyers with the information that Debbie had given me, and my twin daughters and I handed them out in the neighborhood. We order some trees with the Old Palo Alto group for those who want them and others just get the trees on their own. Our little Midtown West neighborhood (bounded by Bryant, Colorado and Ramona streets) has been lit up for the last three years, and it is fun to see more trees every year. It started with only about 10 trees," she said. "We have some generous neighbors who sponsor and set up trees for older residents who might not otherwise get to participate."
Jensen said she's seen the Christmas trees on various streets all over town. In some areas, she's seen a little tree even in front of a single home. And the cheer is spreading.
"I had someone contact me just today (Tuesday) asking how to be part of the holiday street tree tradition. I basically told them, 'Go get a tree and put it out.' It's really that simple and so much fun for everyone to see."
In Nichols' neighborhood, the festive trees are now twinkling along parts of Homer Avenue, Tasso Street between Santa Rita and Seale avenues, Waverley and Bryant streets and Santa Rita Avenue between Bryant and Cowper streets.
"It's one thing the coronavirus couldn't take away from us this year. People say, 'I need this more than ever,'" Nichols said.
Nichols also receives calls from people who are interested in setting up similar festive, tree-lined streets in their neighborhoods, she said. She's happy to tell people how they can do it themselves, she said, but she hasn't kept track of whether they've followed through. It's enough work trying to order and deliver 200-plus trees, which arrive the Saturday after Thanksgiving, she said. The next day, people get together for the distribution. It's a neighborhood affair.
"We get together and deliver them in wheelbarrows and carts with Christmas bells on them," she said. In years prior to the COVID-19 epidemic, there would be a brunch for people who helped deliver the trees, she said.
The trees require wooden stands, which are nailed into the base so they can stand up; many places don't offer the old-fashioned stands anymore, which limits where they can be found, she said. Each tree, including the wooden stand, tax and delivery, costs $47 to $55. Some years they purchased the trees from Palo Alto High School, which helps fund the booster club; other years they purchase the trees directly from tree lots in Oregon, she said.
Ace Hardware also stocks many of the big, old-fashioned lights Nichols recalls from her childhood. She purchases the lights, which neighbors buy from her. She has backup lights if anyone needs them. The colorful display gets turned on at 5 p.m. and off at 11 p.m. with automatic timers.
The trees on the streets aren't all that glow, however. Neighbors put out festive decorations at their homes.
"Santa Rita between Bryant and Cowper is the best, with beautiful decorations," she said. They also do a "fantastic job" on Tasso Street, she added.
The Christmas trees have helped bring the neighborhood together in the ways Nichols had hoped.
"There is more of a sense of community. We have block parties now. It's become a very friendly neighborhood," she said.
Jensen said she hopes that sharing the story of the spreading Christmas Tree Lane idea will bring "this fun little tradition to light."
"(People) don't need to be invited or live in any certain neighborhood to participate. All they need to do is have a little extra holiday spirit that they are willing to share with their neighbors by placing 3-to-4-foot noble fir trees out in the planting strip or the front of their yard and put two strands of the old fashioned, C-9 incandescent colored lights on the tree with a white one on top. And, now you are part of the tradition of the joy of lighting up the town!"
