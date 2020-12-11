Spreading light and joy, Christmas Tree lanes are popping up all over town

"I lived on Christmas Tree Lane for about nine or 10 years. I loved it. I got to know all of my neighbors because of the event. I missed that. It was so dark here when I moved," she said.

Fulton Street's claim to fame began spreading in 2011, when one of its previous residents, Debbie Nichols, moved back to her childhood home in Old Palo Alto. Nichols realized she didn't know many of her neighbors, so she decided to get residents to decorate their street with the colorful trees during the holiday season.

If 2020 has been a year of darkness, some Palo Alto residents aim to create a pathway of light in their neighborhood and, perhaps, beyond. The streets are lined with small, brightly lit Christmas trees in those old-fashioned, large colorful bulbs that many who grew up in the 1950s and 1960s will remember.

"The first year we knocked on doors, one of the neighbors was taken aback. He looked at us and said, 'Wow. I've lived here 27 years, and I've never talked to my neighbors,'" she recalled. He said he loved Christmas lights and was from the Midwest, where neighborhoods were lit up during the holidays.

Jensen said she's seen the Christmas trees on various streets all over town. In some areas, she's seen a little tree even in front of a single home. And the cheer is spreading.

"I put together some flyers with the information that Debbie had given me, and my twin daughters and I handed them out in the neighborhood. We order some trees with the Old Palo Alto group for those who want them and others just get the trees on their own. Our little Midtown West neighborhood (bounded by Bryant, Colorado and Ramona streets) has been lit up for the last three years, and it is fun to see more trees every year. It started with only about 10 trees," she said. "We have some generous neighbors who sponsor and set up trees for older residents who might not otherwise get to participate."

"So, Hal had pointed out how much he liked seeing all of our lights, and we thought it might be fun to get other neighbors inspired to put some kind of lights or lighted trees out like we had started seeing in other neighborhoods around town," she said.

"At our block party on Ramona Street, my neighbor Hal Plotkin and I were talking about how much we liked seeing Christmas Tree Lane as kids growing up in Palo Alto. My husband, Eric, and I have always been fans of decorating our home for holidays. I am also executive director at Winter Lodge, where we enjoy putting up holiday light displays as well.

"(People) don't need to be invited or live in any certain neighborhood to participate. All they need to do is have a little extra holiday spirit that they are willing to share with their neighbors by placing 3-to-4-foot noble fir trees out in the planting strip or the front of their yard and put two strands of the old fashioned, C-9 incandescent colored lights on the tree with a white one on top. And, now you are part of the tradition of the joy of lighting up the town!"

"There is more of a sense of community. We have block parties now. It's become a very friendly neighborhood," she said.

"Santa Rita between Bryant and Cowper is the best, with beautiful decorations," she said. They also do a "fantastic job" on Tasso Street, she added.

Ace Hardware also stocks many of the big, old-fashioned lights Nichols recalls from her childhood. She purchases the lights, which neighbors buy from her. She has backup lights if anyone needs them. The colorful display gets turned on at 5 p.m. and off at 11 p.m. with automatic timers.

The trees require wooden stands, which are nailed into the base so they can stand up; many places don't offer the old-fashioned stands anymore, which limits where they can be found, she said. Each tree, including the wooden stand, tax and delivery, costs $47 to $55. Some years they purchased the trees from Palo Alto High School, which helps fund the booster club; other years they purchase the trees directly from tree lots in Oregon, she said.

"We get together and deliver them in wheelbarrows and carts with Christmas bells on them," she said. In years prior to the COVID-19 epidemic, there would be a brunch for people who helped deliver the trees, she said.

Nichols also receives calls from people who are interested in setting up similar festive, tree-lined streets in their neighborhoods, she said. She's happy to tell people how they can do it themselves, she said, but she hasn't kept track of whether they've followed through. It's enough work trying to order and deliver 200-plus trees, which arrive the Saturday after Thanksgiving, she said. The next day, people get together for the distribution. It's a neighborhood affair.

"It's one thing the coronavirus couldn't take away from us this year. People say, 'I need this more than ever,'" Nichols said.

"I had someone contact me just today (Tuesday) asking how to be part of the holiday street tree tradition. I basically told them, 'Go get a tree and put it out.' It's really that simple and so much fun for everyone to see."

Spreading light and joy, Christmas Tree lanes are popping up all over town

Fulton Street's holiday tradition is now being replicated in other neighborhoods