PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed zoning code changes on retail; update on reopening schools

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 14.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the existing litigation, Miriam Green v. City of Palo Alto pertaining to utilities fees. The council will then consider changes to the zoning code pertaining to retail and consider a colleagues memo about safe firearms storage. The closed session will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. The rest of the virtual meeting will take place immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hear updates on reopening schools, special education, budget assumptions and an absenteeism report, among other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plan to discuss the Fire Department’s ambulance subscription program, consider updates to impact fees for the Park, Community Center and Library Development Fee program; review the financial forecast for the fiscal year 2022 general fund. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve a park improvement ordinance for Ramos Park and consider a dog off-leash area at Ramos Park. The commission also plans to discuss best practices for outreach. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.