Federal regulators, over 40 states sue Facebook over anticompetitive practices

Menlo Park-based Facebook is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission and multiple states for alleged monopoly practices, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office said Wednesday.
The states' suit stems from Facebook's acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. Those acquisitions allegedly produced fewer options for social networking, increased ads directed at users and restricted the variety and quality of privacy measures for users.
Becerra alleges that Facebook has gained a monopoly by buying the emerging competitors. The FTC alleges also that Facebook has been imposing anticompetitive conditions on makers of software.
"Anticompetitive behavior harms the market, whether that is a market for health care, telecommunications, or social networking," Beccera said in a statement.
"Facebook leveraged its market power to squash competition and monopolize the market, enabling greater collection and control of data and squandering innovation," he said.
Forty-six states, the District of Columbia and Guam want Facebook in the future to tell them in advance of certain mergers and acquisitions and an injunction to stop the company from any more anticompetitive behavior.
But Facebook vice president and general counsel Jennifer Newstead said federal regulators and the states have stood by now for years as Facebook has invested millions of hours and billions of dollars making Instagram and WhatsApp what they are today.
The Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions were reviewed by the appropriate federal regulators at the time and neither regulator disapproved of the purchases, Newstead said.
"Regulators correctly allowed these deals to move forward because they did not threaten competition," she said in a statement.
This is not how antitrust laws are supposed to work, she said.
A spokesperson for the FTC was not immediately available to respond to the apparent turnaround by the regulator.
Federal regulators said that among other measures they could take, they could break up Facebook by forcing it to divest of Instagram and WhatsApp and possibly other acquisitions.
"Our aim is to roll back Facebook's anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive," Ian Conner, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.
State prosecutors allege that testimony by Facebook executives and emails show that the company bought Instagram and WhatsApp to stop people from using those platforms instead of Facebook.
The prosecutors also allege that Facebook kept watch on the expected growth of other applications and bought those that it thought posed a threat.
At the end of 2019, the social networking giant had revenue of nearly $71 billion and net profit of about $18.5 billion.
Newstead added that U.S. trade regulators looked at the Instagram acquisition twice and the second time cleared it unanimously.
Federal trade officials said in a statement Wednesday that the vote to seek this injunction against Facebook was three to two with Commissioners Noah Joshua Phillips and Christine S. Wilson dissenting.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
This needs to be done now. As Mark Zuckerberg said (paraphrasing), "It's better to buy up companies than compete with them." Google and Amazon should receive the same treatment. Ever notice how you think about a product and the next day you see ads for same product? Okay, that's an exaggeration but it sure seems that way.
Registered user
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
>"As Mark Zuckerberg said (paraphrasing), "It's better to buy up companies than compete with them."
^ No different than the Bill Gates/Microsoft business model.
After these greed mongers accrue more money than one could ever need, they become 'philanthropists' & everyone forgets how cutthroat they once were.
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
My issue is less about the monopolistic nature of the tech industry's corporations and more about the lack of legal consequences for behaving like Big Brother in virtually every aspect of our lives. These companies sometimes behave as a platform and sometimes as a publisher -- whichever is economically, politically or ideologically convenient.
As such, Section 230 should be replaced with something that doesn't allow tech corporations to exert power over the public, business or, yes, government. Section 230 was passed at the infancy of the internet -- when few people could realize the dangers of massive international tech corporations playing major roles in so many aspects of society.
I like Facebook (the social media website). I like Google. However, I think that Americans should have a "right to privacy" by default. Congress should pass a law that doesn't allow tracking cookies by default -- and such corporations should not be permitted to sell our tracking or browsing data to anyone (including one another).
I also think that these tech corporations should not have the power to control the flow of information -- especially if it is for a predetermined narrative. Google has been criticized for censorship in China. However, they also engage in censorship in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Europe. Their algorithm is very selective when it comes to search results -- to the point of being coercive and suggestive.
This is particularly true in a day and age in which many media and tech corporations have vested interests in profiting from business with foreign nations (like China). I just wonder how much of their algorithm or censorship acts are motivated by either suppressing dissent or coercing users to their own goals. In a sense, this makes the corporation itself a deceptive lobby to the public.
After all: Who watches the watchmen?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@ Nayeli ... I like to use them as well and agree with everything you just said. Great post.
Registered user
Mountain View
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Did you notice that FACEBOOK is trying to extort the states and the feds?
The said they were going to INVEST $150,000,000 in housing in the are JUST before the announced lawsuit.
They KNEW it was coming, and now they are going to say, if you don't drop the suit, we will drop our "OFFER YOU CAN'T REFUSE".
Zuckerberg is an artist in this game, remember what he did to his friend Eduardo Saverin? His only motive is what he can trick people into doing for him.