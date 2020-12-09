Opinion: What you need to know about the Foothills Park referendum

In the midst of COVID-19, our national turmoil and the positive Black Lives Matter movement, Palo Alto has become embroiled in the issue of access to our beloved Foothills Park. As two City Council members who have been immersed in the details, we wanted to share what we've learned on the issue so that people are informed about what is actually at stake when asked to sign the petition that is now circulating for a referendum.
Some view Foothills Park through a racial lens, and indeed some of Palo Alto's history is similar to that of cities around us and across the country with the unconscionable race-based discrimination of those times. But in other important ways Palo Alto has been racially progressive over the decades, including being one of the very few Bay Area cities to oppose the rent discrimination of CA 1964 Prop 14; forming Midpen Citizens for Fair Housing, the first fair housing agency in the country; and honoring Joseph Eichler, who required explicit inclusionary agreements at a time when few others did.
Yet while the historical perspective is important, the legal arguments raised with Foothills Park in a lawsuit brought by ACLU and NAACP are based not on racial equity, but instead on the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
The decision of the ACLU and NAACP to emphasize a racial storyline, which obscures the actual substance of their suit, has triggered two unfortunate reactions:
• First, while it rallied their supporters, the campaign also rallied many other people who simply don't see Foothills Park as a segregationist issue and who feel insulted at being told they are racist. As we've seen across our nation, this kind of it-rallies-both-sides polarization hurts our capacity for principled and thoughtful discourse, even among reasonable people.
• Second, the Palo Alto community — among the most educated in the nation — is astute enough to doubt that a race-based legal case for Foothills Park admission would stick. Because the plaintiffs aggressively marketed their case on this basis, and not on the more substantial First Amendment constitutional aspect, many Palo Altans wrongly view the lawsuit as frivolous.
Both these things have helped spur the petition.
Let us therefore try to clarify the substance of the lawsuit.
The legal claim is that Foothills Park is subject to our federal First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly, overriding any Palo Alto ordinance. The argument is that even though the city owns the land, public parks, like public sidewalks, are special common areas; and unlike private citizens' property or even many other public facilities, we can't ban nonresidents from gathering there.
Although we have the right to manage the park, limit the number of visitors, charge fees and so forth, the suit asserts we can not discriminate on the basis of residence in allowing access. So while each case is unique, this issue would be the deciding factor; not race or other social-justice concerns.
The council discusses the details of lawsuits in closed session with legal counsel, including outside specialist counsel, in order to protect our ability to litigate without disclosing strategy to the opposing side. This is an important protection for residents, but is understandably frustrating to all involved.
We both initially voted for the pilot program and for placing the long-term question on the 2022 ballot for voters to decide. After we understood the First Amendment nature of the lawsuit, we both changed our view and voted for the settlement.
If the petition organizers collect the 2,581 signatures needed, the settlement will be voided and the lawsuit proceeds. If the city wins the litigation, then we can do what we want.
If the city loses the litigation, then Palo Alto's "residents-only" policy, including the pilot project, is struck down. A referendum becomes meaningless; the park will be opened on terms determined in a federal court. The current settlement, which waives us paying the ACLU's legal fees and allows a few things like residents' priority access to facilities like campgrounds, would not apply.
In this outcome, the city may also be required to pay high plaintiffs' attorneys' costs. The ACLU and its private firm partner are currently working pro bono, but if they win the lawsuit, they will seek to recover their full legal expenses from Palo Alto. Those expenses would divert funds from already pandemic-challenged programs like the Children's Theater, Youth Community Services, public safety, and ironically, parks.
Those considering signing the petition should consider two important factors:
• First, the petition does NOT actually give residents control over Foothills Park access via a referendum; instead it revives the First Amendment lawsuit, which the city must first win before any referendum means anything. The petition is a high-stakes bet on that lawsuit, whose odds depend not on social justice or transparency, but on details of Constitutional First Amendment law.
• Second, the decision to place this bet will be made not by majority vote but by the 4% of residents (2,500 out of 67,000) who sign the petition. Those 4% will irreversibly commit the other 96% of Palo Altans to this course. This places a significant responsibility on the 4%, and signers should understand the financial risk here.
The city has posted a sizable FAQ on its web site with answers to a number of questions, and the full terms of the settlement agreement are here.
Finally, let us end with a plea on a different but urgent matter. The COVID-19 situation is at a critical juncture. While we've all grown weary of it, we must renew our efforts to isolate in order to slow the transmission rate. Our health care system is at risk of being overwhelmed. Please do all you can to support the county and state directives now in effect.
Comments
Registered user
Crescent Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
>"Let us therefore try to clarify the substance of the lawsuit."
^ 'After the fact' disclosures, explanations, & excuses following 'closed door sessions' does not instill trust in the PACC.
>"the decision to place this bet will be made not by majority vote but by the 4% of residents (2,500 out of 67,000) who sign the petition. Those 4% will irreversibly commit the other 96% of Palo Altans to this course. This places a significant responsibility on the 4%, and signers should understand the financial risk here."
^ On the other hand if MORE than 4% of Palo Alto residents sign the petition, the overall picture changes.
The referendum could also be viewed as an objection to the lack of overall transparency & full disclosures on the part of the PACC when it comes to adequately informing residents of key issues...in a timely manner.
Registered user
Downtown North
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Thanks for the explanation. I hope that the supporters of the petition will reconsider. Our new Council has a lot to do now and during the next two years.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Good explanation. Just one question: If the referendum gets enough valid signatures, does that again trigger the lawsuit, or only if subsequently ratified by voters?
Thank you Council member Filseth and Vice Mayor DuBois for writing this.
Registered user
Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
To answer "Clarification Please", the ACLU has specifically said the deal would be off if a referendum gets enough signatures. It will be their decision to take the next step
Registered user
Barron Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
There's an important distinction to be made in the politics of this issue between residentialism and populism, which at this moment in our history is too often drawn on to resist changes that are reasonable and popularly supported but challenge the established order. Council members Filseth and Dubois, both "residentialists," are doing Palo Alto a service by laying out the argument for why, whether or not you agree with the social justice arguments brought forward in this iteration of the effort to end the residence requirement, it is wise to accept the settlement. With that simple move, Palo Alto can dramatically change the perception of our wonderful city, both outside our borders and within. Thank you, councilmen.
Registered user
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
>"...the city may also be required to pay high plaintiffs' attorneys' costs...
Those expenses would divert funds from already pandemic-challenged programs like the Children's Theater, Youth Community Services, public safety, and ironically, parks."
^ 'Ironically' & in lieu of any veiled threats...how about the PACC revising & diverting some of those bloated upper-tier city management salaries & PERS benefits towards resolving this contentious legal matter?
Fat chance...as full accountability for this ongoing mess is also being diverted (at PA resident expense).
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Many that I have talked to voice concerns about over utilization of Foothill Park, if non-residents are allowed unlimited access. I note the following sentence from your article:
"Although we have the right to manage the park, limit the number of visitors, charge fees and so forth, the suit asserts we can not discriminate on the basis of residence in allowing access."
Would the settlement allow Palo Alto to charge use/admission fees to non-residents that are not charged to residents? In other words, charge a fee that accurately reflects staffing, and maintenance costs for the park?
Registered user
Monroe Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Thank you Eric and Tom. This is helpful and clear. I appreciate the effort and am hopeful others will listen and respect the information shared. Now is not the time to be spending our tax dollars on a battle like this.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I'm with tpencek. My concern with the "settlement" was that there was no mention of the opening of the park being "revenue-neutral". Increasing the use of the park by people who don't have any "ownership" in it, results in overuse and uncaring use of the nature preserve. It costs $$ to clean, manage, police the park, and increasing the use will increase those costs. There was a lot of talk about charging non-residents for the use of the park, but the "settlement" just let all that slide by and opened it to anyone for free. This is what the pilot plan was meant to study and determine. Where did all that go?
Registered user
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Forget all the hair splitting arguments. Simply put, there is no rational reason to limit attendance to PA residents, least of all the position that opening the park to other (not necessarily more) visitors will harm the "nature preserve" aspect. Use of the lake, picnic grounds, and grass field does not impinge on any nature preservation aspect, and few park visitors venture beyond these three locations, where, arguably, nature needs preserving.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Thank you for the explanation. A shame this explanation didn’t come sooner, from the council, when it passed the pilot program.
Registered user
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Douglas Moran in his nearby editorial raises an interesting point that do current restrictions really run afoul of First Amendment rights.
A portion of his editorial
We were told that we would almost certainly lose the lawsuit on First Amendment grounds. Yet when I read the court decisions commonly cited as declaring the park in question to be subject to freedom of speech and assembly, the enumeration of those qualifications did not match Foothills Park in the slightest. the descriptions of what qualified those parks to be were vastly different from Foothills Park. For example:
"In places which by long tradition or by government fiat have been devoted to assembly and debate , the rights of the State to limit expressive activity are sharply circumscribed. Such locations include streets and parks which have immemorially been held in trust for the use of the public and, time out of mind , have been used for purposes of assembly, communicating thoughts between citizens, and discussing public questions." (Emphasis added)
and further down "...distributing literature or pamphlets in the parking lot, walkway or at a picnic table, participating in a silent vigil anywhere in the park, and soliciting signatures for a petition at the entrance to the park."
"... candidates for public office have campaigned at Greenwich Point, and that both the Democratic and Republican parties and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People have hosted gatherings there."(foot#7) To my understanding, family picnic and camp-outs, wedding ceremonies, lectures on the natural world (at the Interpretative Center), and activities such as fishing, boating, and hiking don't qualify as constituting a "public forum" (a commonly used legal term in these decisions). The lawsuit cited nothing other than the word "Park" that aligned with those precedents. Nor could I find such using a wide variety of web searches.
The other influential cases I found were for parks in downtown areas where speakers and demonstrators would have the opportunity to gather an audience from passersby as well as media coverage. One was a grassy mall across the street from the county government building complex. Several were for the National Mall in Washington DC (^map^). Another was a Seattle park intertwined with museums, theaters, a stadium, and the Space Needle, effectively grassy surroundings for what would otherwise be urban sidewalks and streets (^map^).
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I've been using the park for over 3 years and I have never seen
any Palo Alto employee manning the entrance gate. Never, not once!!!! So anyone can come in. You're fixing a problem that doesn't exist.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Thanks for this explanation, Coucnil Members Filseth and DuBois. I have been hoping Council would provide information on the facts and reasoning that went into their decision.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
59 minutes ago
Registered user
59 minutes ago
The authors may characterize the nature of the legal complaint (barely a suit) however they want, but they ignore the reason for justifiable outrages by so many of us. The crux of the matter is the shabby way in which a lawsuit, brought on highly debatable grounds -- a first amendment basis for universal access to a remote public space is questionable -- was settled. The case ended barely after it had begun quickly, behind closed doors and without any assessment of the merits (again, questionable) by the City. This type of settlement is typical of matters in which a public body is clearly at fault, not where highly debatable legal issues are at stake, particularly where settlement means the disenfranchisement of a large percentage of voters on a matter of significant interest. The access to Foothill Park debate has been long and contentious. To circumvent the democratic process by hasty, facile, lily-livered capitulation in the face of a recently filed, debatably dubious legal complaint reflects extremely poorly on the authors, the City Attorney and the City Council in general. Somebody forward me the petition so I can sign it immediately.
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
44 minutes ago
Registered user
44 minutes ago
Let's sell this land! It is not worth the cost, the bad press, the risks. Mid-peninsula Regional Open Space District would probably be very happy to operate it as a nature preserve, along with the many others that they currently own. Then, the preserve would be open to the general public and PAID FOR by the general public. Palo Alto citizens would have as much ability to use the preserve under MPROSD ownership as they will under these new regulations. In addition, Palo Alto citizens will have MUCH LESS cost and angst.
Registered user
Midtown
12 minutes ago
Registered user
12 minutes ago
Thank you, Tom & Eric for this thorough and timely explanation of what is at stake if Palo Alto withdraws from the proposed settlement with the NAACP & ACLU. I had planned to sign the petition, but will not do so now.
What I will do is withdraw any future support -- either monetarily or otherwise -- for either the NAACP or the ACLU in their other campaigns. They are bullies, painting everything with the brush of racism. As for BLM , this movement should focus on the removal of racist policies and police officers everywhere, as well as advocating for mental health specialists and training in all police departments.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
12 minutes ago
Registered user
12 minutes ago
Thanks to council members Filseth and DuBois for their explanations! I am especially impressed by their elucidation of the irrelevance of a referendum in a lawsuit concerning constitutional laws.
I thnk it is time for council members Kou and Tanaka to speak up for their objection of the settlement and their support for the referendum petition. They should have had access to the same information as other council members, but seemed to have arrive at very different conclusions from all other council members as to the chance of the city winning the lawsuit. I think the city's residents have a right to know how they arrived at their conclusions.