Free Wi-Fi goes live in East Palo Alto's Woodland Park Apartments

Distance learning became a lot easier for some families without Wi-Fi in East Palo Alto, as San Mateo County recently installed over 70 free Wi-Fi access points in the city's Woodland Park Apartment community.

The newly installed Wi-Fi access points, which went live on Nov. 20, connect to the SMC Public Wi-Fi network. They will serve more than 1,800 affordable apartment units in the community, according to the county's Friday press release.

Those units house more than 4,000 residents, including 223 K-12 students attending schools in East Palo Alto, Redwood City and surrounding areas.

"Internet access is essential for students to have a fair chance at an education," Gina Sudaria, superintendent of the Ravenswood City School District, said in the release. The Ravenswood district serves East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park, and is offering distance learning in its schools.

The project is in partnership with the property owner, the Sand Hill Property Company. Michael Kramer, who leads Sand Hill's work in East Palo Alto, said that they were impressed with the county's "community-oriented approach" and were excited to partner with them.