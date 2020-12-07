Santa Clara County readies for COVID-19 vaccines amid precipitous ICU bed capacity rates

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that the state expects to initially receive 320,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The county's portion is "a very small amount and we expected that," Fenstersheib said.

Immunization requires two injections given a month apart, so the likely real number of recipients would be 8,750 people from the first batch. Pfizer isn't expected to meet its original target goal this year due to supply-chain issues, but drug manufacturer Moderna Inc. should also receive FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine by next week. The company would then start shipping its doses as well, Fenstersheib said. He noted that neither Pfizer nor Moderna has approval just yet, but both companies are meeting with FDA officials. Pfizer will meet with the FDA on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Moderna's meeting is on Dec. 17.

The first vaccines, which will be prioritized for acute-care health workers and residents of long-term care facilities, are not likely to cover all eligible recipients in either of those groups. The first shipment is expected to be followed by additional supplies in the following weeks, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, head of the county's COVID-19 testing task force, said during a press conference in San Jose.

Santa Clara County could receive the first 17,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. as soon as Dec. 15 once the manufacturer receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration for distribution, county health leaders announced on Monday.

He urged the public to do their part to "bend the curve" by wearing masks, washing their hands and limiting contact with others outside of their immediate household.

Hospitals are canceling elective surgeries and are looking to add additional medical staff to meet the surge. The county is exploring all possible sites where they could set up temporary facilities and are looking at their regional partners to help take care of any overflow.

"As of today, there are 50 ICU beds for a county of 2 million people," he said, noting that number must serve patients with all afflictions and not just those with COVID-19. "Many hospitals have five or fewer ICU beds," he said.

Meanwhile, the public is urged to take safety precautions seriously. Dr. Ahmed Kamala, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 director of health care preparedness, said the county has hit a record 1,450 new cases. There were 62 new hospitalizations on Monday and the county expects to reach more than 100 new hospitalizations per day in the near future.

The rollout of the vaccines is expected to be gradual and could take well into spring or summer 2021 to complete for all residents, he said.

Patients in skilled nursing facilities are being prioritized because they are the most seriously at risk. Although they make up 5% of COVID-19 cases, they account for more than 45% of the deaths, he said. The county plans to stick with state and federal guidelines for the priority of who receives the vaccines, but the county also plans to meet the equity requirements so those who are most impacted can receive the vaccine, he said.

Santa Clara County readies for COVID-19 vaccines amid precipitous ICU bed capacity rates

First batch could arrive by Dec. 15 for some health workers, long-term care facilities