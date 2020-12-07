Police roll out new online reporting system for minor crimes, collisions

A new online system for the public to report a wide array of low-level crimes and traffic collisions without injuries to Palo Alto police debuted on Monday, the department announced.

Residents and visitors can report crimes without suspect information that occur in the city, including auto burglary or thefts from vehicles; vandalism, with the exception of a hate crime; lost property; harassing phone calls; minor traffic collisions resulting in property damage and no injuries; hit-and-run traffic collisions that lead to no injuries; bicycle thefts; vehicle-part thefts, such as a catalytic converter or hood ornament; identity theft involving credit card fraud; phone scams; child custody-order violations; shoplifting with no intent to seek prosecution; and traffic complaints.

A police officer reviews and approves the online submission and notifies the reporting party by email with a link to retrieve a copy of the approved report. An officer contacts the reporting party by email or phone if more investigation is required, the department said in a press release. People reporting the incidents can also use the system to add additional information to an approved online report or to an existing police report previously taken by an officer.

"The new online reporting system is accessible around-the-clock, allowing flexibility for residents and visitors to report crime at a time that is convenient for them," the department said in a press release on Monday. "It provides a way for individuals to make reports from the safety and comfort of their own home during the current global health emergency. It also allows patrol officers to focus on the immediate needs of the community, remaining available to respond to urgent calls and spending their time investigating crimes with suspect information or patrolling to deter criminal activity altogether," the department said.

Public safety dispatchers will also be able to focus on priority and emergency calls. The submitted online reports are integrated into the department's existing records system. Officers, detectives and crime analysts can still accurately track crime trends and send out needed resources, the department noted.