Police seek to ID man who robbed Midtown 7-Eleven

Palo Alto police are investigating the robbery of a convenience store in the Midtown neighborhood Saturday night.

The robbery was reported about 10:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 708 Colorado Ave.

A man came to the counter with an alcoholic beverage, "reached into his jacket, claimed to have a gun, and demanded money and a mobile phone the clerk was holding," police said.

The clerk complied and the man fled on foot east on Colorado Avenue.

The clerk, who was uninjured, described the man as being at least 30 years old, wearing a black beanie and a black face covering with a Las Vegas Raiders logo on the left cheek, as well as a dark jacket and blue jeans.