Police seek to ID man who robbed Midtown 7-Eleven

Palo Alto police are investigating the robbery of a convenience store in the Midtown neighborhood Saturday night.
The robbery was reported about 10:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 708 Colorado Ave.
A man came to the counter with an alcoholic beverage, "reached into his jacket, claimed to have a gun, and demanded money and a mobile phone the clerk was holding," police said.
The clerk complied and the man fled on foot east on Colorado Avenue.
The clerk, who was uninjured, described the man as being at least 30 years old, wearing a black beanie and a black face covering with a Las Vegas Raiders logo on the left cheek, as well as a dark jacket and blue jeans.
Police are circulating surveillance photos of the robber and ask anyone with information to call the dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Police said there is not believed to be any connection with a robbery at the same store in August. "Two suspects in that case have been arrested by another law enforcement agency as part of a broader investigation involving a robbery series in multiple jurisdictions," the department said.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
If he was smart. he would've worn sunglasses, and he'd be even harder to identify with a mask and a beanie.
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
>"If he was smart. he would've worn sunglasses, and he'd be even harder to identify with a mask and a beanie."
^ At 10:45PM...wouldn't that appear even more suspicious to a saavy convenience store clerk?
From the PA Weekly...
>"...demanded money and a mobile phone the clerk was holding," police said."
^ Now if the PD is saavy...they would ask the clerk if the 'find my device' & location settings were turned on in regards to the stolen mobile phone...maybe save some unecessary legwork.
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lee -- Minimum wage convenience clerks couldn't care less if you're wearing any type of glasses. The clerk didn't even provide height, weight or race, and you think they're going to figure out they're about to be robbed?
The phone is probably long gone.
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
>"Lee -- Minimum wage convenience clerks couldn't care less if you're wearing any type of glasses."
^ Apparently not Jennifer, but some fashionistas seemingly do...even at night.
