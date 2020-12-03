PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on economic recovery strategies; special study session on Title IX

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 7.

CITY COUNCIL ... The commission plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto and to discuss existing litigation pertaining to code enforcement relating to the grocery store at the College Terrace Centre development. The council is then tentatively scheduled to continue its discussion of strategies for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The closed session will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7. The rest of the virtual meeting will take place at 8 p.m. or immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hold a special study session to hear from students about Title IX policies and procedures and consider whether any improvements should be made. Open session will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear updates from the city's state and federal lobbyists, discuss the council's priority setting process for 2021 and consider recommendations pertaining to the council's policies and procedures handbook. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider a recommendation on the preferred plan alternative for the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 929 0426 8221.