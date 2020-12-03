Nearly 4 million people vote in Bay Area during general election

Nearly 4 million people in the Bay Area's nine counties voted in this year's general election, breaking voter turnout records in some. Eight of those counties reported finalizing results by Wednesday.

San Mateo County was the last county in the Bay Area to certify results, expected to come Thursday, according to the county website. As of Nov. 30, San Mateo County reported nearly 86% turnout, with 380,077 ballots cast. The only thing left to count was a "small number" of provisional ballots.

"The election went remarkably well, considering it was the largest in San Mateo County history and conducted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim Irizarry, the county assistant registrar of voters.

Unofficially, 3,782,883 Bay Area residents voted in this year's general election, with the largest number coming in Santa Clara County. Officials there reported receiving 863,964 votes, which accounted for nearly 85% of registered voters, according to the registrar's office. Palo Alto saw 88.7% of its 43,147 registered voters cast a ballot in the general election.

Alameda County's 521 precincts cast 785,215 ballots, 75.4% of which were mail-in. Total turnout exceeded 81%.