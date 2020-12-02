News

Body found on Highway 35 in Woodside under investigation as a homicide

Man has been dead 'for quite some time,' says San Mateo County sheriff's detective

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 9:45 am 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Investigators are treating the discovery of a body found Tuesday near state Highway 35 and Quail Court in Woodside as a homicide, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The office was notified about 5 p.m. of a possible body just off Highway 35, better known as Skyline Boulevard, an elevated and somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park.

Medics determined that the man had been dead "for quite some time," said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. "Due to the specific nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide."

Skyline Boulevard is expected to remain closed between Quail Court and state Highway 92 until at least noon on Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 650-599-1536.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Body found on Highway 35 in Woodside under investigation as a homicide

Man has been dead 'for quite some time,' says San Mateo County sheriff's detective

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 9:45 am

Investigators are treating the discovery of a body found Tuesday near state Highway 35 and Quail Court in Woodside as a homicide, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The office was notified about 5 p.m. of a possible body just off Highway 35, better known as Skyline Boulevard, an elevated and somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park.

Medics determined that the man had been dead "for quite some time," said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. "Due to the specific nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide."

Skyline Boulevard is expected to remain closed between Quail Court and state Highway 92 until at least noon on Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 650-599-1536.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Whatever
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
Whatever, Adobe-Meadow
Registered user
2 hours ago
6 people like this

Call the community police, they will get it handled!

Former 9er quarterback activist is on his way to help after he deposits his 3 million dollar check from Nike for sales of his activist NIKE shoes.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Squidsie
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Squidsie, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago
6 people like this

A crack social worker can de-escalate the situation, and bring the corpse back to life.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.