Body found on Highway 35 in Woodside under investigation as a homicide

Investigators are treating the discovery of a body found Tuesday near state Highway 35 and Quail Court in Woodside as a homicide, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The office was notified about 5 p.m. of a possible body just off Highway 35, better known as Skyline Boulevard, an elevated and somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park.

Medics determined that the man had been dead "for quite some time," said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. "Due to the specific nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide."

Skyline Boulevard is expected to remain closed between Quail Court and state Highway 92 until at least noon on Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 650-599-1536.