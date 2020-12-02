Amid spiking COVID-19 cases, high school sports put on hold

Local high school student-athletes whose seasons have been delayed this year won't be playing games any time soon, with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) pausing all full practice and competition start dates until the state issues updated youth sports guidance.

In a statement, the California Interscholastic Federation said the California Department of Public Health postponed its guidance due to worsening COVID-19 rates across the state and is not likely to issue any recommendations until after Jan. 1.

This summer, CIF announced that instead of the usual three high school sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — they would be consolidated into two, delayed seasons starting in December or January, dubbed season one and season two.

Now, the governing body for high school sports in California is canceling all regional and state championship events in season one so that "more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with regional and state post-season play for a limited number of schools," the announcement states.

"The CIF is confident this decision is a necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis," CIF said.