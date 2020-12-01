Residents launch referendum petition to keep ban on nonresidents at Foothills Park

Palo Alto's recent decision to expand access to Foothills Park by welcoming nonresidents to the exclusive nature preserve is facing a challenge from a group of residents who are hoping to reverse it through a referendum.
If the referendum effort succeeds, the City Council would have to cancel its plan to open Foothills Park to nonresidents on Dec. 17. It would also likely revive the lawsuit against the city by a coalition that includes the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and residents from Palo Alto and neighboring cities over the exclusive nature of the 1,400-acre preserve where admission is currently limited to Palo Alto residents and their guests.
In challenging the 1965 law that restricts Foothills Park access, the plaintiff coalition has argued that it violates several fundamental rights of nonresidents, including the right to travel, the right to free speech and their right to free assembly. The Sept. 15 lawsuit also argues that the law "traces its roots to an era when racial discrimination in and around the City was open and notorious," citing the prevalence of blockbusting, redlining and racially restrictive covenants in home deeds.
Because these policies have kept many Black residents from purchasing homes in Palo Alto, the law on Foothills Park access "traces its roots to an era when racial discrimination in and around the City was open and notorious."
"The Ordinance perpetuates this historic exclusion and violates the constitutional rights of individuals who are not Palo Alto residents," the lawsuit states. "It bars non-residents from entering a public park that occupies nearly 10% of the land in Palo Alto. And it transforms this vast space into a preserve for the fortunate few: for people who were not systematically denied the right to reside in the City during the era of outright racial exclusion, and people who are wealthy enough to afford to move into the City today, as it has become one of the five most expensive places to live in the United States."
The council was preparing to gradually expand access to the preserve even before the lawsuit, though council members were planning to do it on a more limited and gradual basis. In August, the council approved a pilot program that would allow nonresidents to buy up to 50 permits per day to visit Foothills Park. The council also specified at that time that it intended to send the issue of nonresident access to the voters in November 2022.
But faced with the lawsuit, the council voted 5-2 on Nov. 2 to follow the advice of City Manager Ed Shikada and City Attorney Molly Stump and strike the ban on nonresidents from the municipal code. The council also agreed to limit park access to 750 visitors at any one time for the first 90 days (after that, the limit would revert to the current level of 1,000 visitors). Council members Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka both dissented, with Kou arguing that the lawsuit "circumvents the democratic process."
Now, Kou is supporting a citizen effort to overturn the action of the council majority. On Nov. 26, she sent out a mass email informing her supporters of the referendum drive and urging them to get involved.
Much like Kou had argued at the Nov. 2 meeting, supporters of the referendum are alleging that because the council made its decision to settle in a closed session, the council should suspend the policy change until a public vote.
Irina Beylin, who is gathering signatures for the referendum, told this news organization that she does not oppose opening Foothills Park to nonresidents — she just wants to see it done through a transparent public process. She said she supported the council's initial proposal for a one-year pilot program with limited nonresident permits and careful evaluation of impacts on the nature preserve.
She strongly objected, however, to the council's Nov. 2 decision to scrap the provision based on a lawsuit. This, she said, creates a "slippery slope" in which other outside groups can pressure the city with lawsuits to overturn policies favored by the public.
She noted that even if the signature-gathering effort succeeds, it doesn't mean that the city will have to wait until November 2022 to welcome nonresidents. The council, she said, can simply revert to the pilot program that the council had initially approved through a public process.
"We have to do it openly and transparently. Nothing behind closed doors," Beylin told this publication.
The referendum petition similarly frames the issue as one transparency.
"The democratic process should be followed," the referendum petition states. "The current changes to Foothills Park Ordinance were approved by City Council behind closed doors without input from the public. The measure to open Foothills Park to General Public should be put on the ballot and details should be openly discussed with constituents."
As of Monday afternoon, proponents of the referendum have already gathered a "few hundred" signatures, Beylin said. They need to get more than 2,500 by the Dec. 16 deadline to force a referendum. With the pandemic raging across the nation and Santa Clara County recently adding new restrictions to contain the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, she knows the signature-gathering effort remains an uphill climb, particularly since local law requires all signatures to be gathered by hand. But she believes that if the council rescinds its Nov. 2 policy and instead moves ahead with a more gradual pilot program, it will have the added benefit of securing buy-in from more residents.
"When people see that the pilot program works, I'm positive that it would be overwhelmingly supported by Palo Alto residents to open the park, with certain conditions," Beylin said.
Comments
Registered user
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
A referendum is a good idea regardless of the ACLU & NAACP lawsuits.
A comprehensive environmental impact report should be prepared prior to opening the gates (aka floodgates) to any & all outside visitors as this is a nature preserve & not a conventional suburban park.
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Excruciatingly liberal Palo Altans have discovered that it is a lot more fun to make others be generous with their property and money, than to share their own.
Registered user
Downtown North
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Great! When and where can I sign it?
Registered user
Downtown North
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I believe Lydia’s and Roger’s polls, which suggest most Palo Altans don’t believe the current Foothills Park policy is unjust. I also believe that given a choice, most Palo Altans would prefer the pilot program to the Settlement.
It’s important to understand that while the ACLU etc have thrown around a lot of public rhetoric about social justice and segregation, their actual Legal case has absolutely nothing to do with those things. Zero. The Legal case is about Constitutional Law only; it is purely a matter of the First Amendment, which affords a spectrum of legal protections to various facilities: certain protections to Sidewalks and Parks, others to other public facilities such as municipal tennis courts and swimming pools, others to individually-owned private properties, and still others elsewhere.
This is an instance where public rhetoric and legal substance diverge. An obvious analogy, not necessarily a perfect one, might be the Trump Campaign fighting about Voter Fraud in the court of public opinion, but once they get in actual courts of Law there’s no mention of any of that.
The Legal case has nothing to do with Social Justice or individual opinions on Fairness; it starts and ends with the First Amendment protections of free speech and assembly. Residents considering signing this petition should be significantly guided by their knowledge of Constitutional Law, their assessments of the costs and risks of the case, and their judgment of the probability of getting a better outcome than the Settlement. Ideally the petition itself would also address these things.
Registered user
Midtown
55 minutes ago
Registered user
55 minutes ago
Please contact Irina ([email protected]) if you want to sign this petition.
Registered user
Professorville
43 minutes ago
Registered user
43 minutes ago
If the PA public wants this, who are these people who this they know better? Can someone tell me what the referendum process is? How many signatures? Honestly!
Registered user
Evergreen Park
34 minutes ago
Registered user
34 minutes ago
Hello. Here is a link to the petition information sent out by Lydia Kou. I will also include a copy of the petition (included in the email from Ms. Kou). I just want our voices to be heard and for the city council not to roll over every time they are faced with a lawsuit. This happened with the Hotel President and now with the new plans for Foothills Park. I believe this sets a very bad precedent.
Web Link
Web Link
Web Link
Registered user
Monroe Park
25 minutes ago
Registered user
25 minutes ago
This is awful - I do not support Lydia or her position here and want to strongly say she does not represent Palo Alto in the way I hope our Council should. We should be open, welcoming, and tolerant. There is no reason Foothill Park should be closed to others. Lydia is the voice of exclusion and restriction and I want no part of her behavior.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
19 minutes ago
Registered user
19 minutes ago
Thank goodness I did not vote for either Kou or Tanaka!
Not too long ago such laws were used to exclude Asian-Americans like themselves.
Registered user
Palo Verde
3 minutes ago
Registered user
3 minutes ago
Kudos to RPopp (above comment). I want to additionally comment on one aspect of the arguments against opening Foothills. While it may to some extent be a nature preserve, the primary areas visited are the lake, picnic grounds, grass field, etc, which don't really protect nature (at least not pre-park conditions), and which would be equally impacted by PA residents and non-residents.