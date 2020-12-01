Politics loom large as Palo Alto reforms commission system

"I think we're being intellectually inconsistent in moving to rush the interviews to the last meeting of the year," DuBois said. "Just because you have the power to do something that doesn't make it right. I don't think it's good governance."

As in past discussions of the highly politicized appointment process, the council split into its familiar camps, with Mayor Adrian Fine and council members Alison Cormack, Liz Kniss and Greg Tanaka all supporting moving ahead with the Dec. 14 appointments. The three council members aligned with the more "residentialist" camp – Vice Mayor Tom DuBois and council members Eric Filseth and Lydia Kou all vehemently opposed the action and recommended deferring the appointments until next year.

The newly approved handbook specifies that board and commission members would start their terms in the spring, which would avoid a situation in which lame-duck council members appoint advisors to future councils. But with two Planning and Transportation Commission members now at the end of their respective terms, the council voted 4-3 to make the appointments to the influential board in its final meeting of the year, thus depriving newly elected council members Pat Burt and Greer Stone of a chance to participate in the process.

In unanimously endorsing a new handbook for boards and commissioners, the council signaled its intent to see more consistency in its eclectic patchwork of advisory bodies. But while council members generally supported the new handbook, they squabbled over whether a key new rule should apply to them.

After more than a year of debate, the Palo Alto City Council approved on Monday night a new set of rules for the city's boards and commissions, which now include term limits, rules for talking to the media and a process for removing members.

The decision over timing could have significant ramifications for the make-up of the commission. The two commissioners whose seat are up for grabs, Ed Lauing and Doria Summa, also happen to be the two members who align most closely with the group Palo Altans For Sensible Zoning, which endorsed Lauing in his recent council bid and which has also supported DuBois, Filseth and Kou in their respective bids.

"Although we appreciate those concerns, we bring with us approximately 25 years of combined experience on local commissions or elected bodies and do not require such help in easing our transition," Burt and Stone wrote in a letter.

Burt and Stone both objected to her logic and maintained in a letter to the council that they would be happy to participate in the appointments process.

Kniss, who is concluding her council term this year, pointed out that having the current council make the appointments at the end of the year is consistent with the policy that has been in place just before the handbook's adoption. She had also argued at the Nov. 16 meeting that having the current council make the appointments would take some of the pressure off the new council.

To encourage more citizen participation, the council agreed to create term limits for its boards and commissions, which are charged with overseeing (among other things) utilities, recreation, social services, public art and the compliance of new developments with the city's architectural standards. On boards that have four-year terms, members would be limited to two such terms. On those where members are appointed for three years, the maximum number of terms would be three.

"In some ways it's good housekeeping," said Cormack, who led the effort to create the handbook with DuBois. "In many ways it's really more than that – it's a reflection of how important the work is that the board members and commissioners do, and that we consider it a professional service and that we treat it as such."

Despite their significant disagreements over lame-duck appointments, council members were largely in agreement when it came to other policies pertaining to commissions. The new handbook backs away from an earlier proposal in which commissioners were encouraged not to talk to the media (though it includes basic advice such as "avoid speculation" and "clarify who you are as a speaker"). It creates a policy for meeting attendance (missing more than a third of meetings may result in removal from the commission) and a code of conduct for commissioners (refrain from abusive conduct, use formal titles, become aware of your microagressions and remove them from conversation).

"Many of us have rightly condemned similar actions coming out of a lame-duck administration in Washington, D.C., as heightening partisanship and undermining the integrity of government, yet we are on a similar path with corresponding damage to community faith in our local government," the letter states. "That's not what Palo Alto residents and businesses expect from their elected officials."

In their letter, Burt and Stone called the move to allow lame-duck appointments in the final meeting of the year as one that is intended to "further stack the PTC and undermine the incoming council." There is no legitimate reasons, they wrote, for forcing through commission appointments just three weeks before a new council takes office.

"I'm not trying to scare everyone but I do think it's important for people who want to serve to understand how seriously we will take this role," Cormack said.

Cormack said she would anticipate commissioner removals to be very rare occurrences. Even so, it would be appropriate for the city to have conditions under which such an action might occur (the city currently doesn't have a formal policy on removals).

The new handbook also creates a process for removing a commissioner: three council members would propose a removal and the full council would then vote on it after a public hearing. Kniss, Fine and Tanaka proposed setting a higher bar for removing members by requiring at least five of the seven council members to support the act.

Politics loom large as Palo Alto reforms commission system

City concludes yearlong effort by adopting new handbook for advisory panels